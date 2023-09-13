Great news for the most Jeep of Jeeps, the Wrangler which – to the delight of enthusiasts – perfectly hides all the changes, even if it is now positioned as the most capable and sustainable off-road vehicle ever produced by Jeep. With the new 4xe version which then becomes the fulcrum of the Jeep brand’s electrification strategy in Europe, becoming the main variant on the market.

The first examples of the 2024 Wrangler will begin arriving in dealerships in the first half of 2024, in perfect harmony with the concept of “zero-emission freedom” typical of the 4xe world. The new model contributes to achieving the ‘Zero Emission Freedom’ objective of the Jeep brand, which aims to become the most environmentally friendly SUV brand in the world.

The role of the 4xe

And so the Wrangler 4xe, along with a range of other electrified models, will play an important role for Jeep as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. This plan involves the use of electrified and more efficient propulsion systems, with the aim to reduce the global carbon footprint by 50% and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2038.

But let’s get into the details: the 2024 Wrangler stands out with a new version of the iconic seven-slot grille, textured in black with neutral gray metal frames and body-colored outer frame. It also features new active safety features and numerous improvements, including side curtain airbags, 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio, windshield-integrated stealth antenna and 5 new wheels. Among the available options there is also the Sky One-Touch electric roof.

What’s new in the cockpit

Inside, the front seats are electrically adjustable in 12 directions, while the new instrument panel is equipped with the Uconnect 5 system with 12.3-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Standard equipment includes Drowsy Driver Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Traffic Sign Information. And then there are the connected services that guarantee customers even more assistance, comfort and entertainment. These solutions offer rich and original experiences, such as the new services for preparing trips and saving time with the Send&Go function of the Jeep App, which allows you to send pre-recorded itineraries directly from your smartphone to the on-board navigation system.

Without forgetting that the 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe offers increased off-road capabilities and remains the most capable Wrangler ever, with best-in-class performance thanks to the combination of the powerful combustion engine with the rear electric unit, for a total power of 380 HP (280 kW) and 637 Nm of torque.

Even more power in 4×4

On Rubicon versions of the 2024 Wrangler, the level of off-road capability is further raised with the new Dana 44 HD floating rear axle. This suspension scheme allows the weight of the vehicle to be transferred to the axle tube rather than the axle shaft itself, making the axle stronger and more robust, capable of tackling even the most challenging terrain. And for the last time, but only in selected markets such as Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain, there will be the 2.0 turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. This engine, equipped with a stop-start system (ESS), delivers power of 272 HP and torque of 400 Nm. It is combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Then, goodbye, room for super electrification.