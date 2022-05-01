The jury made up of the readers and journalists of the authoritative French magazine “4 × 4 Magazine” awarded Jeep Wrangler 4xe with the title of “4 × 4 of the year 2022“. The plug-in hybrid version of the US brand’s mighty off-road vehicle represents the seventh Jeep to receive the coveted award: it succeeds the Jeep Wrangler JL, which won the same title in 2019. The award for the Wrangler 4xe, however, marks another primacy for Jeep: this is the first success of the electrified 4xe model, confirming the success that the PHEV range of the US brand is enjoying at a general level.

Recall that the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe with Plug-in Hybrid technology is the best performing Wrangler, powerful, efficient, sustainable, technically advanced and connected never introduced on the European market, and represents another step in the brand’s path towards electrification of the entire range: it guarantees 380 hp of maximum combined power, a torque of 637 Nm and more 50 kilometers of pure electric range. The title of “4 × 4 of the year 2022” adds to the already long one list of awards obtained by this electrified model over time: think of the podium obtained in 2021 by Wrangler 4xe in the “Alternative Drives” category, or the second place in the Wrangler range in the “Off road” category awarded by the readers of the specialized German magazine “OFF ROAD Magazine ”, And again to the election of Wrangler 4xe as the best 4 × 4 of 2022 for the“ Women’s World Car of the Year ”award.