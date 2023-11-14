The legendary Jeep Wrangle 4xe, which embodies the brand’s DNA by fusing the traditional characteristics of a high-performance off-road vehicle

with cutting-edge innovation thanks to its plug-in electric hybrid model, it is now approaching European markets following its success in the United States, where it continues to be the best-selling plug-in hybrid.

The essence of the New Jeep Wrangler 4xe expresses the tradition that has made this model truly legendary. The 7-slot grille embodies the iconic 1941 model, from which it inherits its DNA in an evolutionary perspective that connects past, present and future. The 2024 Wrangler’s popular seven-slot grille gets a refreshed look, with black louvers, neutral gray metallic bezels and a body-color surround (platinum silver louvers and bezels on Sahara). The textured black vertical louvers of the new grille, now visibly thinner, improve cooling and introduce a significant aesthetic renewal to the classic front end of the Jeep SUV, so iconic and recognizable that it cannot carry the emblematic Jeep logo on it. Furthermore, the Sahara version of the Wrangler will now be equipped, for the first time, with optional 20-inch wheels, offering an innovative update to its stance and an extremely engaging and handling driving experience.

The authentic interior design boasts high-level features The refined interior of the new Wrangler is full of high-level features and technologies, as well as Jeep functionality and versatility. The throwback-inspired center stack features a clean, sculpted shape that complements the horizontal design of the dashboard. The wraparound instrument panel features new soft-touch surfaces, in fabric or polyurethane, with contrasting stitching. The new AMPS brackets are now present on the top of the dashboard.

The new Jeep Wrangler 4xe is equipped with connected services that improve the user experience, providing reliable and efficient assistance to simplify daily tasks and increase safety. In particular, there are two great features available: Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, which enable wireless connectivity with a one-touch interface, eliminating the need for cables. Additionally, a new touchscreen has been added to improve the overall user experience. The display has been enlarged by almost 50% compared to the previous model, currently measuring 12.3 inches, with a more comfortable and spacious view of the maps and menu. The interface is full of options and allows users to customize the menu according to their preferences with up to 5 profiles. Uninterrupted access to a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, for up to eight devices, is promised by the connectivity of the new Wrangler 4xe, a notable feature that ensures customers stay connected wherever they go. Furthermore, the smart car system is constantly updated through the OTA (Over the Air) service, which can handle the software download without taking the car to the workshop. These services improve the driving experience, creating a system that is easy to use for the driver, safe and always attentive to selecting the best route, using Tom Tom’s integrated real-time traffic update and predictive search services.

Technological evolution to improve comfort and Efficient Driving Experience Sahara and Rubicon models come standard with all-new 12-way adjustable front seats, meticulously designed for off-road expeditions and driver customization. These seats have undergone rigorous water fording testing and are exceptionally durable, allowing the driver to adjust their driving position for optimal comfort and safety on any terrain, embodying the essence and DNA of Jeep, in particular from the Wrangler dynasty, to be suitable for any type of experience, creating high levels of adrenaline while maintaining rigorous safety standards, as demonstrated by the over 85 safety devices available on the new Jeep Wrangler 4Xe. Among the most important are the new Drowsy Driver Alert, which warns if the driver is at risk of drowsiness, the new Lane Departure Warning, which warns if the vehicle is approaching or crossing lane markings, the new Traffic Sign Information system, which recognizes road signs and transmits information on the sign to the driver, and the new Side Airbags for the first and second rows, which integrate the side airbags already available, increasing occupant safety in the event of a side impact.

Subscribe to the newsletter

