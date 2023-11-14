The new Jeep Wrangler 4xe is preparing to land in Europe. The American Stellantis brand has in fact announced the start of sales of the 2024 version of the brand’s iconic off-road vehicle, available on the Old Continent market with the Plug-in hybrid version only, a technological solution which among other things makes it the PHEV model best-selling in the United States.

New style for Jeep Wrangler

The new Jeep Wrangler 4xe draws on tradition, with the 7 slits that recall the 1941 model while having a renewed appearance thanks to elements in ero e and neutral gray metallic bezels as well as an edge in the same color as the bodywork (platinum silver slits and bezels on Sahara). The textured black vertical louvers of the new grille are now even thinner and have an improved cooling function while further characterizing the front of the new Wrangler. The Sahara version then comes with 20″ wheels as an option.

Interiors

Inside the passenger compartment, the off-road spirit merges with technology, with greater cleanliness of space. Starting from the central stack which integrates perfectly with the horizontal design of the dashboard. The materials have also been renewed with new soft-touch surfaces, in fabric or polyurethane, with contrasting stitching. The new AMPS brackets are now present on the top of the dashboard. The new Jeep Wrangler has also been improved from a connectivity point of view, with a new 12.3″ display for the infotainment system and an interface with greater customization options. The software now benefits from OTA (Over the Air) updates with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot technology, allowing you to connect up to 8 devices. The multimedia system is also wirelessly compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The ADAS of the new Jeep Wrangler

From a comfort point of view, the Sahara and Rubicon models are equipped as standard with the new 12-way adjustable front seats, designed thanks to the experience of off-road expeditions. The ADAS range includes 85 safety devices including the new Drowsy Driver Alert, which warns if the driver is at risk of drowsiness, the new Lane Departure Warning, which warns if the vehicle is approaching or crossing road markings lane, the new Traffic Sign Information system, which recognizes road signs and transmits information on the sign to the driver, and the new Side Airbags for the first and second rows, which integrate the side airbags already available, increasing the safety of occupants in the event side impact.