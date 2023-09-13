The designer of the new Jeep Avenger is a true brand ambassador. His name is Daniele Calonaci and he has a four-door Wrangler Rubicon. Calonaci has ‘completely customized’ the Jeep with a fold-out bed, drawers, a refrigerator and a roof tent. He has already driven through Iran, Iceland, Sweden, Morocco, Turkey, Tunisia, the Balkans, the Pyrenees and Portugal. You understand that the designer wants to draw cars that can be used as widely as possible.

‘There are many car brands diving into the crossover world, but Jeep will remain more in the … ‘boxy’ world. People want high ground clearance or a high seating position. And a lot of people want electrification,” says the designer Top Gear. According to him, the end result leaves ‘no room for headroom’.

He continues: ‘When you drive on the highway in the summer you have a lot of crossovers with a ski box on the roof, because they don’t have space in the trunk. Jeep will remain box-shaped. Maybe we will lose two kilometers of range, but in the end we will make our customers happy.’ Jeep therefore prefers luggage and headroom over a greater range.

Jeep wants to have an electric lineup by 2030. How does the designer deal with this? ‘We had a big story about the possibilities and big engines, but in the end we understood that we had to move on. Electrification should be better for the future. When you consider what you need – torque and torque at all times – what is the best engine you can have? The electric one,” says Calonaci.

“So we think electrification should be perfect for the Jeep of the future,” said the Jeep designer. That is why the first e-Jeep, the Avenger, is so important. The Avenger must also ensure that the image changes from a pure off-roader to a versatile brand. ‘The style doesn’t scream ‘you have to go off-road with this car’. The design is fantastic: it’s a funky, well-designed car that just happens to be a Jeep,” says Julian Tilstone, Jeep’s UK boss.

How Jeep will persuade people to drive electric

The Jeep boss expects that motorists who are now afraid of the switch to electric will change later. ‘People now are a bit afraid of electrification, but people were also afraid of the first train. I remember the history of the metro station in Paris: the architect was asked to make something very beautiful at the entrance, because people were not really happy with the metro. So I think we are working towards a better future, but this is certainly the first step.’