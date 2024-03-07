After Cervinia and Sestriere, the 105XMasters Winter tour by Jeep is moving towards its final phase. Next weekend Moena will host the last of the stages of the event which saw the brand's cars cross the main ski resorts of Italy.

Last stop

In addition to the test drives on board the 4xe Plug-In Hybrid SUV range, the 'Winter Tour' also featured music, activities and high-altitude entertainment thanks to the presence of Radio 105. Not even the Jeep Truck was missing, which through a fully automated process, it has become a 1200 square meter exhibition space with two LED walls, a wall box for charging Jeep 4xe SUVs and a 9 meter high bridge equipped with a tilt with a 45° slope. The last appointment is set for 9 and 10 March on the slopes of Moena.