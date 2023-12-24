In the constellation of brands that make up the Stellantis group there is one that shines more than the others for its excellent market results. It's about Jeeps, a brand that has been able to evolve in over 80 years of history and which has taken an important path towards electrification thanks to its successful range. From Compass to Renegade, from Wrangler to Grand Cherokee up to the small Avenger, the new star of the US brand's line-up.

Jeep is also growing in Italy

2023 was a successful year for the American brand, with 130,000 units sold in Europe, more than half of these delivered in Italy: 71,000 cars equal to a growth of 44% compared to last year. A 2023 that opened with the debut of the Jeep Avenger, the new baby Jeep but above all the first fully electric model in the history of the brand, capable of conquering critics to the point of earning the title of Car of The Year 2023, followed by Auto Europa 2024 award.

Avenger 4×4 arrives

A range, that of Avenger, which during 2024 will be enriched with the long-awaited 4×4 version. Currently the latest arrival from Jeep represents 30% of the American brand's sales, with Compass at 32% and Renegade, queen of the market at 33%. Of the total registrations, a quarter is represented by the hybrid, with Jeep's electrified offering which can count not only on the 4xe plug-in hybrid but also on the e-Hybrid range, the 48 volt MHEV light electrification. The low-emission line-up will also be enriched with two other EVs, designed specifically for the American market.

Analysis of the Italian market

An electrified trend that is also reflected in sales on the Italian market, where Avenger is the best-selling electric B-segment SUV. Jeep's shares on the Italian market are currently at 4.7%, with growth in particular for Renegade volumes. Commenting on the results obtained on our market, Novella VarziCountry Manager of Jeep Italia: “It was an intense and satisfying year for Jeep. We managed to grow almost double compared to the market, closing with a significant share and eighth place in the overall domestic ranking. We have a rich range, and the result, especially at the beginning of 2023, before the arrival of Avenger, was supported by Renegade and Compass which gave us great satisfaction, so much so that Compass remained first in the C-SUV ranking, demonstrating how this car is appreciated by our customers, and Renegade achieved 6% growth compared to 2022, demonstrating that the introduction of the Avenger has not taken market share away from the leader among Plug-In B-SUVs.”

Jeep's 2024

Now the doors of the 202 open for Jeep4, the year in which the American Stellantis brand will have to confirm itself at the top of the market. To do this it will also be able to count on the new versions of Compass and Renegade, with the MY2024 of these models ready to arrive on the market.