Jeep's BEV range is expanding. After Avenger, intended only for the European market, the American brand has in fact announced the second battery-powered model, the first to be sold globally. This is the Jeep Wagoneer S, a new full electric SUV that will arrive in autumn, first in the United States and then also put on sale in the other main markets in which the American brand operates. The announcement was made through the main communication channels, with a video and a first teaser image showing the front of the Wagoneer S.

The first details on Jeep Wagoneer S

The new Jeep Wagoneer S will use 4xe technology to offer the 4×4 traction that distinguishes the off-road spirit of the American brand. Alongside the off-road capabilities, there will also be top-level performance, with the powertrain of the new electric SUV from the Stellantis brand which will have a total power of 600 HP which will guarantee a sprint from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.5″. In the only image released by the US brand, you can also see the electric interpretation of the iconic seven-slot grille, closed in the case of BEVs to ensure maximum aerodynamic efficiency and also embellished with LED lighting.

Jeep's electric range

The new Jeep Wagoneer S is thus included in the electrification program of the range, launched by Jeep not only in Europe but also in the United States, which is transforming 4xe technology into the new 4×4 to pursue the brand's vision of “achieve zero-emission freedom“.