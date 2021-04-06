The American company Jeep has presented the updated Compass crossover for the European market.

According to a press release received by Izvestia on April 6, the car received new LED headlights, a modified radiator grille, different bumpers, large air intakes and new wheel disks.

The cabin has a digital dashboard, a touchscreen display of the Uconnect 5 multimedia system with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa. The car also received leather seats, as well as decorative inserts made of carbon and aluminum.

The updated Jeep Compass received a TomTom navigation system, an autopilot of the second level. adaptive cruise control, fatigue control system, reversing camera.

The car is equipped with a 1.6-liter diesel engine with 130 hp. In addition, in Europe, the model will be offered with a 1.3-liter engine with a return of 130 or 150 hp. Finally, the Jeep Compass received hybrid versions with 190 and 240 horsepower.

On April 2, it was reported that Jeep began selling an anniversary version of the Wrangler SUV in Russia, which was named 80th Anniversary. The cost of the novelty, released for the 80th anniversary of the brand, is from 5 365 000 rubles.