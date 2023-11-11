Jeep® is expanding the Avenger range, Car of the Year 2023, with the launch of the new Avenger e-Hybrid, which joins the full electric and 100 HP 1.2 petrol versions.

The aim, in line with the Brand’s constant commitment to freedom, is to offer customers the possibility to choose between three types of engines. Therefore, offering an extraordinary driving experience and at the same time guaranteeing a reduction in emissions of CO2, the new Avenger e-Hybrid, powered by innovative MHEV technology, represents a new step forward in Jeep’s pioneering journey towards electrification. Lovers of the brand will be able to order it starting from the end of November 2023.

The engine that powers the new Avenger e-Hybrid it constitutes the pinnacle of technological development and guarantees comfort and performance at the same time. With this cutting-edge technology, the new Avenger e-Hybrid offers an extremely smooth driving experience, allowing customers to adopt electric mobility at low speeds thanks to the 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission e-DCS6 combined with the integrated electric motor Likewise, the electric motor ensures greater efficiency and driving pleasure, allowing the vehicle to travel with the internal combustion engine switched off in particular situations. This mode is activated during city driving at speeds below 30 km/h, reaching 1 km of autonomy in 100% electric mode on urban and extra-urban routes in the case of regular driving, or when the driver releases the accelerator pedal. accelerator in stable conditions or downhill even on the motorway, with a consequent fuel saving. The technology is also involved in the engine injection process, facilitated by an electric motor with Belt Starter Generator support. This allows you to switch seamlessly from the internal combustion engine to the electric one without producing any noise. Essential to guaranteeing performance is the synergy between the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder combustion engine, capable of delivering up to 100 HP , the 48 volt lithium ion battery and the innovative 6-speed dual clutch gearbox. The gearbox contains a 21 kW electric motor, an inverter and the transmission control unit, which work together to ensure maximum compactness and efficiency.

The additional electrical energy increases torque at low revs and guarantees a silent and reactive start, with smooth and fast transitions. The “pure electric” mode is also useful for the e-Creeping function, as it allows a series of short forward movements without using the accelerator, with significant advantages in situations such as traffic jams (e-Queueing mode). The vehicle can be parked in 100% electric mode (e-Parking). Furthermore, this technology enables energy recovery during deceleration and enables automatic charging through regenerative braking, eliminating the need to rely on an external source. The engine is designed to ensure optimal fuel efficiency in idle conditions. normal driving, with up to a 15% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to a combustion engine with automatic transmission. The Miller cycle contributes to this result, thanks to which it is possible to obtain CO2 emissions of between 111 and 114 g/km, a good positioning within the category.

New Avenger e-Hybrid it stands out for its acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 11 seconds combined with practically instantaneous torque delivery from the electric motor. This configuration optimizes the performance of the combustion engine, especially during restarts, attenuating the “turbo lag” effect and guaranteeing a rapid response to pressing the accelerator pedal, for an exceptional driving experience. Similarly, in pure electric starting mode, the combustion engine is only activated when more power is needed.

Among the features available for the new Avenger e-Hybrid there is also the attractive Open-Air Sky Roof, which offers comfort and fun to both drivers and passengers, increasing driving pleasure. Other innovative improvements in comfort are offered by the introduction of the motorized driver’s seat, equipped with a massaging function and leather material. These innovative seats, which elevate the driving experience to unparalleled levels, ensure optimal support and relaxation during every journey.

The new model features notable improvements in both the exterior and interior. A distinctive and dedicated badge stands out on the outside. Inside the cabin, you can choose a 7-inch e-Hybrid display that provides MHEV information, such as driving mode, engine status and power gauge readings, or opt for the 10-inch e-Hybrid display, 25 inches. Additionally, the vehicle features paddle shifters and a state-of-the-art 6-speed DCT gearbox in manual mode to control gear selection.

Among the salient features of the product, a 48V system stands out which offers an authentic hybrid experience. Fuel consumption, which stands at just 5.1 l/100 km, is also advantageous. The powertrain consists of a 1.2 e-DCT 6-speed engine with P2 48V configuration, which generates a maximum power of 74 kW (100 hp) and a torque of 205 Nm, combined with a 21 kW electric motor which delivers a torque of 55 Nm, plus a 44 liter fuel tank.

Furthermore, the hybrid system offers significant CO2 savings compared to traditional petrol engines, with the possibility of reducing emissions by over 10 g/km compared to the manual petrol engine, according to WLTP standards.

To increase driving pleasure, for the Avenger range Two new connected services packages are available: the Connect ONE package, which provides assistance and safety when needed, and the Connect PLUS package, which offers a wide range of connected services focused mainly on navigation. Take full advantage of OTA (Over The Air) map updates to always be informed about weather conditions, dangerous sections along the itinerary, locations of petrol stations (and fuel prices), and available parking in the city. And, above all, to avoid taking risks when travelling, it is advisable to maintain concentration by using voice recognition commands, useful for asking questions or giving instructions.

The concept of freedom as a cornerstone of the Jeep philosophy is reflected in the broad and diversified vehicle offering, now more extensive than ever. The e-Hybrid line heralds a major transformation of the Jeep Avenger lineup, revealing distinctive features tailored to each trim level.

Longitude It sports an elegant design, with 16-inch alloy wheels, full LED reflective headlights and door handles in the same color as the body, all complemented by elegant gray underbody plates. As for the interior, it offers a comfortable interior, with a black grained dashboard and fabric seats, a 7″ fully digital instrument panel, cruise control and a comfortable front armrest. Safety and technology remain at an excellent level. We find functions such as autonomous emergency braking, recognition of road signs, keeping the vehicle on track and monitoring the driver’s attention, to ensure safe and efficient driving.

Altitude It embellishes the exterior with 17-inch alloy wheels and silver skid plates. Inside, it adds a touch of elegance with premium cloth/vinyl seats, a height-adjustable cargo floor and a silver dashboard with interior inserts, complemented by a faux leather steering wheel. Other features such as the 10.25” fully digital instrument cluster, single-zone automatic climate control and adaptive cruise control further elevate the vehicle.

Finally, Summit It offers refined exteriors with 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights and rear lights and tinted windows. Inside we find multi-color lighting and a frameless photochromic rear-view mirror for greater refinement. The cutting-edge technology offered includes hands-free opening and starting, wireless charger, blind-spot monitoring, 180° rear-view camera with “drone” view, 360° parking sensors, automatic control of high beams, rear-view mirror with electric closing, tailgate hands-free and level 2 autonomous driving functionality, for a driving experience at the highest levels.

New Avenger e-Hybrid It is appreciated for its exclusive downhill assistance system and for the Select Terrain selector, standard on all versions, which offers six driving programs which in particular include the Normal variant for daily commuting. Added to these are Eco for energy saving and Sport for dynamic driving. And we come to the others, which are the more specialized ones: Snow, ideal on snowy surfaces, Mud for muddy ones, and Sand for sandy ones. A decidedly very broad offering, suitable for all possible variations and all weather conditions.

Also the color range offers a vast choice that includes vibrant solid colors such as Snow, Volcano and Ruby, and shiny metallics such as Stone, Sun, Lake and Granite. The new Avenger e-Hybrid marks the next step in the cutting-edge electrification journey of which Jeep is pioneer, with the possibility of ordering it from the end of November 2023 in all European markets.

