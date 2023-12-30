It is certainly not the first of the advantages, but it is not even the last that of not emitting bad odors as it passes by. The electric car is not only monstrously silent but is also odourless, since no combustion occurs there are no emissions. It is to underline this concept that Jeep came up with the great idea of ​​passing through Grasse, the town near Cannes renowned for its perfumes where, needless to say, the sense of smell is of fundamental importance. “Crossing the jasmine crops in the area by lowering the window of the Renegade 4xe in Electric mode is a decidedly immersive experience, which cannot be replicated with a car with an internal combustion engine,” they explain to the parent company. “The silence and the absence of emissions are ideal for coming into contact with the naturalistic side of this area”.

The origins of Grasse

The origins of Grasse's development as a perfume capital date back to the Middle Ages, when the city was the kingdom of tanners. To cover the strong smell of tanning, the idea was born of using gloves scented with the scents of Provençal gardens. In 1926 the Fragonard perfumery opened, and since then, a crescendo of fragrances have entered history thanks to the flowers produced in this limited territory. Every spring the “ExpoRose” event takes place in Grasse, with the alleys and squares becoming lush gardens: for the occasion around 8,500 bouquets of roses, 13,000 roses for sale and 25,000 cut roses decorate fountains and squares. In August, however, the “Jasmine Festival” is celebrated, which honors the notoriety of the flowers whose production is used almost exclusively for the famous Chanel N° 5.