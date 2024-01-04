Also in 2023, for the third consecutive year, Jeep demonstrated that it has no rivals in the plug-in hybrid segment in Italy. There 4xe range of the American brand has in fact confirmed its leadership in the sector with one 15.7% share among all PHEV models: thanks above all to Renegade and Compass, the most marketed rechargeable cars in their respective segments in our country, but also to Wrangler and Grand Cherokee.

Winning models

As mentioned, it was the SUVs Renegade and Compass driving Jeep's success in Italy: the former has defeated the competition with the 4xe proposal at the top of the Plug-In Hybrids in the B-SUV segment, while the latter is in first place in the Plug-In Hybrid market and in first place absolute in 2023 among all C-segment SUVs, considering every power supply. Separate mention for the latest arrival, Avengerwhich confirmed itself as the best-selling 100% electric B-SUV not only in December but also in 2023 as a whole.

National success

“It's been a year for Jeep intense and satisfying. We managed to close with a significant share and eighth place in the overall domestic ranking – commented Novella Varzi, Country Manager Jeep Italia – We have a rich range, and the result, especially at the beginning of 2023, before the arrival of Avenger, was supported by Renegade and Compass which gave us great satisfactions so much so that Compass remained first in the C-SUV ranking, demonstrating how much this car is appreciated by our customers, and Renegade has grown, demonstrating that the introduction of the Avenger has not taken market share away from the leader among the B-SUVs. Plug-In SUVs”.

New for 2024

So what to expect from 2024? Definitely an expansion of the range: Jeep has already announced that during this year two new models will debut on the US market (and arrive in Europe next year), namely the Wagoneer S characterized by an elegant and refined design and the sportiest Recon which embodies the off-road spirit of the American brand. One element will unite these two cars: they will both 100% electric. “We start 2024 by rolling up our sleeves to build a new successful year, taking advantage of the full commercial year of Avenger, the availability of the e-Hybrid version and the news that will concern Compass and Renegade”concluded Varzi.