SUV and electrification. These are the two cornerstones of Jeep's future growth strategy, which does not seem to be willing to change its range expansion plans even one iota. The American brand has long been oriented exclusively to the SUV segment, and this is an aspect that according to Jeep's top management will have anything but a negative impact on the company in terms of the market in the years to come.

Confidence in SUVs…

“With an SUV, people want to be in a safer vehicle with this driving position. I don't see why the market should suddenly change, even if some isolated politicians say this will be strictly prohibited.”, said Eric Laforge, number one at Jeep Europe. Then referring to the referendum that was held in Paris a few weeks ago, he added: “Do you think customers will say goodbye to SUVs just because a politician in Paris says they will be banned? They held a referendum and less than 3% of the population went to vote.”

…and in electrification

In short, Jeep does not seem to have the slightest intention of abandoning its SUV strategy. And not even that on electrification: Laforge himself explained that the American brand's plans were not heavily influenced by the regulations in constant evolutionreferring among the many measures also to the British government's decision to delay the ban on the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines for five years, from 2030 to 2035.

The Jeep Avenger strategy in the UK

This last fact, however, had some implications for Jeep, which initially intended to launch the new Avenger in the UK only with an electric powertrain, then decided to change his choice to be able to offer his new SUV also in an e-Hybrid version and with a petrol engine and manual gearbox. “It is a decision that has been made for a long time, it was necessary to do it at a time when we were waiting for the launch of a new wave of new models – concluded Laforge – In every region you compete in, you need to have a product that fits the needs of local customers. For this reason we push on electrification because now it is mandatory, in the sense that if you don't invest in it and you don't have it you have no chance of showing off.”