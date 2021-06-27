In recent days, a violent summer storm hit the Detroit area, in the state of Michigan, causing some floods that also affected the Stellantis factories present in the Motor City. In particular, it would have been affected by the flooding the Jeep site by Jefferson North, where the brand produces the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Dodge Durango is also assembled. Some photos have appeared on Facebook showing what appear to be some SUVs that went underwater up to half the windows.

The Detroit Free Press has caught up the representatives of the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA, which issued the following declaration: “Following the severe storms that hit Detroit on June 25, many highways, surface roads and neighborhoods in the area experienced significant flooding, including the Jefferson North plant and an adjacent shipyard. The water has been removed from the plant and the second shift has already been able to resume its activity. An assessment will be conducted on the condition of the vehicles that were parked in the yard. We currently have no further information to share. ” Jeep and Stellantis weren’t the only auto brands struggling with bad weather in Michigan. Ford also had some problems, both at the Dearborn Truck plant where the F-150 pickup is assembled and at the other production site in the state, where the Bronco is produced. In particular, in the factory where the renewed Blue Oval off-road vehicle was born, a portion of the roof collapsed, with production being stopped. Ford has however made it known that the work has been reorganized and the lines of the Bronco will not be slowed down.