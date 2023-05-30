A Jeeps was sighted while sailing the sea between Portofino And sori in Liguria at a speed of 8 knots. It’s actually not a Jeep but one is one of 55 examples of RMA Amphi Ranger 2800 SRproduced in Germany between 1985 and 1995. It is a half 4×4 amphibian which can travel on road and in water thanks to a flotation system and a rear propeller. The one spotted in Italy

Jeep spotted at sea in Portofino

The amphibious off-road vehicle on the weekend of May 28, 2023 he was immortalized at sea as he passes between boats. At first he thought of one fake news and a photomontage but instead it’s all true because we’re talking about a real vehicle, which can travel both by land and by sea.

The amphibious special vehicle was built between 1985 and 1995 in Germany and belongs to an unusual car enthusiast who bought it from a German collector. The same amphibious model had been spotted floating on the waters of Lake Garda in 2021.

The Jeep spotted at sea between Portofino and Sori in Liguria is one RMA Amphi Ranger 2800 SR

Amphibious off-roader, characteristics

The Jeep spotted in Portofino is an amphibious off-road vehicle, the RMA Amphi Ranger 2800 SRwhich is powered by a motor diesel with a displacement of 2.4 liters and 72 HP, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The maximum road speed is 120 km/hwhile in water it is of about 15 km/hA little bit more than 8 knots. The engine in the water drives the rear propeller. The tank capacity is 80 litres, while that of the battery is 12 volts.

RMA Amphi-Ranger 2800 SR water amphibious jeep

The amphibious car is 4.6 meters long, 1.8 meters wide and 1.9 meters high. The empty weight is 1,800 kg, while the maximum permissible weight is 2,300kg.

Amphibious Jeep on Lake Garda RMA Amphi-Ranger 2800 SR VIDEO

It is not the first amphibious off-road vehicle, we had already seen and tested a nice amphibious Suzuki Jimny from Dutton Surf on the waters of Lake Turano.

Suzuki Jimny Dutton Surf 4×4 amphibious sailing in Turano Lake (RI)

