The Jeep, a symbol of freedom and adventure for over eighty years, once again confirms its patriotic identity.

Also this year, Jeep has been recognized as America’s most patriotic brand in the “Brand Keys Most Patriotic Brands” survey. This distinction, which Jeep has held for 23 consecutive years, is a testament to an unbreakable bond with American values. However, over the past decade, Jeep has developed a strong Italian identity, thanks to the production of the Renegade and Compass models in Melfi, Italy.

In 2014, production of the Jeep Renegade began in Melfi, the first Jeep SUV produced outside the United States. Since then, this model has conquered the global market, with approximately two million units sold. In 2020, the Compass was added, which in 2023 was the best-selling C-SUV in Italy. Both MY24 models are now equipped with e-Hybrid hybrid technology, which represents an important step forward towards sustainable mobility.

The heart of e-Hybrid technology is a propulsion system that automatically switches between electric, hybrid and internal combustion engines. This switch occurs based on several parameters, including the state of charge of the 48V battery, driving conditions and other factors monitored in real time. The result is a smooth and optimized ride for every scenario, combining exceptional performance and sustainability.

The 1.5-litre GSE T4 engine, with 130 hp and 240 Nm of maximum torque, is the heart of the system. Thanks to the Miller operating cycle, it offers a perfect balance between power and fuel economy. The hybrid system also includes regenerative braking, which recovers energy during deceleration, and a belt starter generator (BSG), which facilitates the restart of the internal combustion engine at low speeds, reducing emissions.

Another innovation is represented by the P2.5 engine, which provides an extra 15kW of electric propulsion, combined with even-numbered gears for optimum efficiency. Power is provided by a compact 48V battery, with a capacity of 17.5Ah, which provides ample energy storage for hybrid driving. The hybrid control system, housed in a separate unit, coordinates the alternation between the various propulsion systems, optimising performance in different driving conditions.

Electric propulsion offers unique features such as “e-creeping”which allows small forward movements without using the accelerator, useful in city traffic, and “e-Parking”, which allows parking in 100% electric mode. These solutions improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

The new Jeep Renegade MY24 introduces an advanced infotainment system with a 10.1-inch display and a 10.25-inch TFT digital cluster, five times more powerful than the previous generation. The redesigned steering wheel, the new high-resolution rear camera and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard. Customers can choose between three trim levels: Renegade, Altitude and Summit, with 16-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights and heated seats in the most complete versions.

The Jeep Compass MY24, Available in Altitude and Summit trims, it offers premium features such as full LED reflectors, 18-inch alloy wheels and cloth/vinyl seats. The Summit version adds 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a two-tone black roof, providing a touch of luxury and comfort.

These models represent the result Jeep’s commitment to sustainability, which began with 4xe technology. Renegade and Compass 4xe Plug-In Hybrid offer “zero emissions” in electric mode and ensure safety on any terrain with the Jeep eAWD system. This 4xe technology ensures a balance between efficiency, fun and attention to the environment, offering a quiet and low-emissions drive without sacrificing the flexibility of the internal combustion engine for long trips.

In conclusion, the Jeep Renegade and Compass MY24 range celebrates ten years of Italian production with a particular focus on sustainability and technological innovation, confirming the Jeep brand as synonymous with adventure and freedom on a global scale.