In range Jeep Renegade comes the special series Upland Cross, which adds a more adventurous look and new interior accessories. From a technical point of view it is proposed in the version 240hp 4xe Plug-In Hybrid.

Jeep Renegade Upland Cross, characteristics

The Upland Cross special series on the Jeep Renegade 4xe is characterized by an off-road exterior look and a passenger compartment that features black fabric seats with bronze inserts, washable with extreme ease. The interior also sports a painted finish MetaKrome bronze on the front speakers and vent bezels.

Jeep Renegade 4xe Upland Cross front hood

The Upland Cross special series is based on the trim limited and boasts standard angular fog lamps, headlights full-LED with automatic high beams and roof bars. Inside the cabin, Renegade has a display 7 inch TFT And Uconnect with 8.4 inch touchscreenwith the integration of Android Auto And Apple CarPlay and specific functions for electrified driving.

Cockpit dashboard with Uconnect central display with 8.4-inch touchscreen

In terms of safety, it is equipped with a complete package of safety and security features, including the Forward Collision Warning and Active Lane Management Systemin addition to Adaptive Cruise Control.

Jeep Renegade Upland Cross 4xe Plug-In Hybrid traction

The traction of the Jeep Renegade Upland Cross is 240hp 4xe Plug-In Hybridwhich includes two electric motors and a parcel 11.4 kWh batterieswith a 1.3 liter turbo petrol engine low consumption and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Jeep Renegade 4xe Upland Cross is a plug-in hybrid

There plug-in hybrid PHEV drive allows you to travel in electric only for approx 50kmwith CO2 emissions lower than 50 g/km in hybrid mode.

Jeep Renegade Upland Cross price

The price of the Jeep Renegade Upland Cross 4xe Plug-In Hybrid and of 44,900 euros. In promotion it is offered at 249 euros per month including the Easy Wallbox and 2 years of routine maintenance thanks to the program Jeep Wave.

Photo Jeep Renegade Upland Cross

Jeep Renegade 4xe Plug-In Hybrid test video

Video Jeep Renegade 4xe, electric all-wheel drive

