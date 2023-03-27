In range Jeep Renegade comes the special series Upland Cross, which adds a more adventurous look and new interior accessories. From a technical point of view it is proposed in the version 240hp 4xe Plug-In Hybrid.
Jeep Renegade Upland Cross, characteristics
The Upland Cross special series on the Jeep Renegade 4xe is characterized by an off-road exterior look and a passenger compartment that features black fabric seats with bronze inserts, washable with extreme ease. The interior also sports a painted finish MetaKrome bronze on the front speakers and vent bezels.
The Upland Cross special series is based on the trim limited and boasts standard angular fog lamps, headlights full-LED with automatic high beams and roof bars. Inside the cabin, Renegade has a display 7 inch TFT And Uconnect with 8.4 inch touchscreenwith the integration of Android Auto And Apple CarPlay and specific functions for electrified driving.
In terms of safety, it is equipped with a complete package of safety and security features, including the Forward Collision Warning and Active Lane Management Systemin addition to Adaptive Cruise Control.
Jeep Renegade Upland Cross 4xe Plug-In Hybrid traction
The traction of the Jeep Renegade Upland Cross is 240hp 4xe Plug-In Hybridwhich includes two electric motors and a parcel 11.4 kWh batterieswith a 1.3 liter turbo petrol engine low consumption and a six-speed automatic gearbox.
There plug-in hybrid PHEV drive allows you to travel in electric only for approx 50kmwith CO2 emissions lower than 50 g/km in hybrid mode.
Jeep Renegade Upland Cross price
The price of the Jeep Renegade Upland Cross 4xe Plug-In Hybrid and of 44,900 euros. In promotion it is offered at 249 euros per month including the Easy Wallbox and 2 years of routine maintenance thanks to the program Jeep Wave.
Photo Jeep Renegade Upland Cross
Jeep Renegade 4xe Plug-In Hybrid test video
