To the Motor Bike Expo 2024 of Verona certainly couldn't miss the Jeep appeal. Like every year, the American brand is present at what is defined as the largest fair in the world dedicated to motorcycle customization, which involves all sectors. They are also expected for this edition, the sixteenth record numbers: we remind you that the event will take place until January 21st on an exhibition area of ​​100,000 square metres, will host 700 exhibitors and expects to attract more than 170,000 visitors.

The famous Jeep Truck

Jeep's concrete contribution fits precisely into this context: the American brand of the Stellantis Group has made an area available to visitors where they can admire the entire range of Jeep SUVs equipped with plug-in hybrid technology 4xe, the most successful on the Italian market for several years now. Not only that: the brand new one is also available for test drives Avenger, the first 100% electric SUV made by the brand. And it certainly couldn't be missing Truck Jeepwhich through a fully automated process becomes a 1200 square meter Jeep exhibition space equipped with two LED walls, a Wall Box for charging 4xe SUVs and above all a 9 meter high bridge equipped with a tilting system with a 45° slope.