The initiative “Open doors” by Jeep continues to hold sway. It will also do so next weekend: on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 January it will be possible to get to know the range of SUVs of the Stellantis Group brand up close in all Italian showrooms, and thus benefit from the incentives developed by the brand. All in the name of electrification, given that Jeep's offering from this point of view ranges from 4xe plug-in hybrid models to pure electric with the new Avenger.

Advantageous incentives

The incentives promoted by the US brand are valid for the entire month of January and allow you to choose any engine on all the brand's SUVs, be it electric, thermal or hybrid, with the payment of the same instalment on all versions. A concrete example: the Renegade SUV can be purchased in the petrol, e-Hybrid or 4xe version with the same installment of 199 euros per month thanks to a Stellantis Financial Services loan. So the appointment is for this weekend.