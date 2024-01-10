Jeep announces the “open doors” ahead of next weekend. On Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 January it will be possible to get to know the range of SUVs of the American brand up close in all Italian showrooms: in addition to the line of 4xe models with plug-in hybrid technology, the best-selling in our country in the last three years, the Potential Jeep customers will also be able to admire the new one up close Avengercharacterized by a completely electric power supply.

Special incentives

In addition to the models, those who wish will also be able to discover the special incentives designed by Jeep for the entire month of January. The US brand indeed offers exceptional discounts which allow, on all the SUVs in its range, to choose any engine (electric, thermal or hybrid) by paying the same instalment on all versions. An example? Renegade can be purchased in the petrol, e-Hybrid or 4xe variant with an installment of 199 euros per month, thanks to a Stellantis Financial Services loan. This and much more in the next “open doors” weekend by Jeep.