When we talk about hybrids in Italy, we cannot fail to refer to technology 4xe by Jeep. For months, the PHEV versions of the US brand’s cars have dominated the rankings relating to the sales of models with this engine solution, confirming the efficiency and sincerity of the recipe fielded by Jeep. A success that bears the signature of SUV range of the brand, which ranges from Renegade 4xe, among other things the best-selling rechargeable battery in its segment, to Compass 4xe passing through Wrangler 4xe.

“We excelled in the full year 2021 and continuously in 2022 – the words reported by Ansa by Alessandro Grosso, Manager of the Stellantis Italian market team – Jeep is the absolute brand leader in the low-emission market and in line with the brand’s tradition we don’t want to stop. Indeed, we are already exploring new ways to anticipate the wishes of our customers and the mobility of the future, in line with our path to zero-emission freedom”. Grosso was particularly impressed by the result obtained by the 4xe range of Jeep in October 2022, the month in which it gained leadership in the sector which includes Battery Electric Vehicles and Plug-In Hybrids: “Concluding the month of October with leadership in the LEV sector is consistent with a successful path that over the past three years has led the Jeep brand to evolve to the point of becoming reference point for the energy transitionthanks to a great team effort”.

What to expect from the future of Jeep? Definitely an expansion of the 4xe hybrid range, but undoubtedly also a further approach to the world of full electric. During 2023, moreover, the marketing of Avenger, the first electric car of the Stellantis brand which after 81 years of history projects the American car manufacturer into a zero-emissions future. A record-breaking SUV for Jeep, given that in addition to being the first battery-powered SUV, it is also the first to have been designed in Europe and precisely in Italy, at the Centro Stile in Turin.