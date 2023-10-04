Electrification is synonymous with success for Jeep. And we’re not just talking about 4xe technology, the plug-in hybrid so to speak, which for months now has been driving the sales of the US brand on the Italian market: a note of merit must also be given to the engine 100% electricwhich on Avenger was particularly appreciated by the Italian public.

Plug-in hybrid success

But let’s go in order and start from the 4xe range, which thanks to the important result obtained in September has led Jeep to conquer a share that in the year almost 18% in the PHEV segment: the Compass SUV excelled in this sense, confirming itself as the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the Italian market, as well as the most registered C-SUV if we consider all engines, both thermal and electrified. Good anyway too Renegadewhich in the 4xe variant has risen to the top of the ranking of the best-selling plug-in hybrid models in the B-SUV segment.

Avenger at 25%

Positive responses as also mentioned by Avenger: the new Jeep SUV was the most registered on the Italian market among the 100% electric B-segment oneswith a share close to 25%. “Jeep’s success is expressed through Renegade and Compass 4xe, the SUVs produced in Melfi, together with the iconic Wrangler 4xe, the prestigious Grand Cherokee 4xe and the innovative Avenger, the first fully electric SUV – says Jeep – These models represent Jeep’s answer to growing demand for sustainable mobilitywhile maintaining fidelity to the traditional values ​​of the brand, first of all the best off-road capability in each of the market segments”.