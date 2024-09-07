Small setback for Jeep production in the United States. Stellantis has confirmed that assembly operations at two plants in Detroit that produce the Grand Cherokee and a facility in Toledo, Ohio, that handles production of the Wrangler were temporarily halted earlier this week, and only resumed on Thursday.

Jeep stops production

There are still many dark elements of this story, such as the exact number of days of production stoppage or the reasons that led the company to suspend activities. Meanwhile, a Stellantis spokesperson reported that the Italian-French group will continue to undertake a series of actions necessary to improve its operations in the US market, monitoring the situation day by day to assess whether they are necessary further actions.

A question of inventory

In any case, Stellantis spoke of simple production adjustments to justify this production setback. According to Carscoops, the move could be related to the increase in levels of inventory for Jeep in the US: in early June, in fact, it was revealed that the US brand and Ram had at least double the industry average of 76 days of inventory. In early August, Jeep, this time together with Dodge, had more than four months’ worth of vehicles, compared to the industry average of 68 days.