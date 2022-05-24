After the opening of the dances with the version Exclusive Launch Editionfrom now Jeep continues with the dance of the plug-in hybrid in key Grand Cherokee 4xe. In fact, the American house has announced that it has made it orderable in Italy the complete range of the model, consisting of the fittings Limited 4xe, Trailhawk 4xe, Overland 4xe and Summit Reserve 4xe. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe will arrive in Jeep showrooms starting from the fourth quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, according to reports from Stellantis, the Exclusive Launch Edition sold out in a few weeks.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe offers up to 51km of electric range in the city and a combined driving range of up to 700 km, with more space on board, a completely new architecture, a new exterior design, independent front and rear suspension and Quadra-Lift air suspension, with semi-active electronic damping. The car has 110 active and passive safety systems, including Active Driving Assist for autonomous driving with hands always on the steering wheel and a camera for 360 ° view of the vehicle.

Model Limited It is fitted with 20-inch wheels, is equipped with LED headlights and an optional double-glazed sunroof. It offers Full Speed ​​Forward Collision Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Droswy Driver and Selec-Terrain system as standard for greater traction when going off-road. The interior features premium upholstered seats and a 10.25 ”digital TFT panel, as well as the 10” Radio Nav.

The set-up Overland offers polished 20 ”wheels, dual exhaust and body-colored front and rear fascias, which combine for a more elegant exterior. Inside, a two-panel sunroof with multi-colored ambient lights and premium Nappa leather seats are standard.

In the case of the set-up Trailhawk the off-road characteristics were emphasized, with 18 ”wheels topped with All Terrain tires to put the Quadra-drive II system to good use. The car is equipped with the electronic limited slip rear differential. There is the option to disconnect the front stabilizer bar, and this Grand Cherokee comes with three skid plates and Jeep Offroad accessory kit. The front seats are ventilated, available in Capri leather with suede inserts and blue stitching.

The top-of-the-range level of the Grand Cherokee in plug-in hybrid format is called Summit Reserve. It features 21-inch wheels and Palermo leather upholstery for seats and door panels. Not to forget the real walnut inserts, the 19-speaker Mcintosh audio system and the 10-inch passenger display.