The fifth generation of the Jeep flagship, available only as a plug-in hybrid, relies on electric engagement to improve off-road performance

Thomas Marcoli – Milan

The arrival of the fifth generation of Jeep Grand Cherokee coincides with the electrification path undertaken by the American brand. At least in Europe, where the flagship is available in the only configuration plug-in hybridup to now it can be equipped on the set-ups Overland And Summit Reserve, the most exclusive (96,000 and 106,000 euros respectively). In the coming months, the range will be completed with proposals limited And Trailhawks which, on the contrary, will represent access to the Grand Cherokee offer. However, prices have not yet been disclosed.

Hybrid only — The decision to market a single hybrid version of the Grand Cherokee in Europe is part of the electrification strategy that the brand defines 4XE. So, all-wheel drive, of course, but with a strong electric component which, according to Jeep, improves off-road performance compared to a common mechanical structure. In detail, the power unit is made up of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors for a system power equal to 380 hp for 637 Nm of maximum torque. The important torque value is useful for the towing capacity which reaches 2,300 kg. The 17 kWh externally rechargeable battery allowsrange of 51km which, together with the petrol tank, should ensure a total distance of 700 km. There are three driving modes: Hybrids, Electric and AND–Save. The interiors are luxurious, covered with quality materials and with latest generation technological additions. The instrument panel and on-board entertainment system are on a 10.1″ screen and another 10.25″ screen is available for the front passenger where you can even play multimedia content. See also F1 | Alpine: one flat beam wing, the other extends the extractor

Trailhawk for off-road — The Trailhawk trim is the most suitable for intense off-road use. Grand Cherokee already has high-level equipment as standard to allow it to tackle any terrain and weather condition with ease. The Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II all-wheel drive systems feature an active transfer case that improves traction by distributing torque to the wheel with the most grip. The air suspension guarantees 28.7 cm of ground clearance and 61 cm of fording ability. While with the Select-Terrain it is possible to choose between five different driving modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud / Sand). The novelty is the front axle disconnect system. On Trailhawk, the off-road equipment is further enhanced by specific aesthetic and technical customizations that have allowed it to complete the “Rubicon Trail” (in Sierra Nevada) in electric driving mode only. See also Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez, defeated by Dmitry Bivol in the light heavyweight title