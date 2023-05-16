Technological, electrified and above all premium. The new generation of Jeep Grand Cherokee officially enters the range of sustainable models of the American brand of Stellantis with the 4xe version which will also be the only one available for Europe. The US brand’s flagship SUV further raises the bar with a generation capable of combining off-road capabilities with all the elements that have made this model an icon, from comfort to on-board equipment. After telling you about the preview test drive of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, here are 5 things to know about the American premium SUV.

1. Jeep Grand Cherokee is also 4xe

The new generation of Gran Cherokee will be available on the Italian and European markets only in the plug-in hybrid version, the 4xe. The PHEV variant is based on an electrified powertrain that combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, two high-voltage electric motors, 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission with 4×4 wheel drive systems for an overall system power of 380 HP and 637 Nm of torque. To all this is added the 400-volt battery with a capacity of 17.3 kWh.

2. Three screens for a fully digital dashboard

On the top-of-the-range versions, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee is equipped with as many as three displays. The functionalities multimedia can be managed by the infotainment system which is based on Uconnect 5 and can be used thanks to a 10.1” touch screen while behind the steering wheel we find a digital cluster of the same size. In the driver’s line of sight there is also the color Head Up Display, with a 10” area. To all this is added an additional optional screen for the passenger, measuring 10’25” which allows those next to the driver to be able to manage some on-board functions and in particular entertainment.

3. Over 50 km in full electric

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery made up of 96 lithium-ion cells which guarantees up to 48 km of autonomy in the mixed cycle which becomes 51 km in the city for a total range between electric and thermal up to 700 km. To recharge the 400 V accumulator, it takes less than 3 hours using a 7.4 kW infrastructure.

4. Premium environment and lots of technology

The passenger compartment shows care and refinement in materials. Added to this are also many technological features. From the point of view of connectivity, we find the possibility of wirelessly connecting your Smartphone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and integration with Amazon Alexa. New remote control modes are also available on the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, including Jeep Off Road Pages on the mobile app, Eco Score to monitor driving style and more. On the top of the range we then find the McIntosh audio system with 19 custom designed speakers. The system, standard in the top trim levels, expresses 950 watts of power, includes a 10-inch subwoofer and a 17-channel amplifier. The list of ADAS is also long and includes a series of updated contents, such as for example the new night vision camera with pedestrian and animal detection, the new Intersection Collision Assist, the Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist parking assistance system, the new 360° surround view camera system with front and rear cleaning system. The new Active Driving Assist (L2) automated driving system is also available.

5. Legendary off-road capabilities for the Jeep Grand Cherokee

The plug-in hybrid version also guarantees optimal off-road performance. Thanks to the dual four-wheel drive system: Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II with electronic limited slip rear differential (eLSD), both equipped with an active transfer case that improves traction by distributing torque by acting on the wheel with greater adherence. Added to this is the possibility of including Jeep Quadra-Lift air suspension in the equipment, with adaptive electronic damping. The system automatically adapts to different road conditions to improve comfort, stability and control, raising the car by 27.5 cm from the ground and also guaranteeing 61 cm of fording ability. Via the Selec-Terrain traction management system which electronically coordinates 4×4 torque distribution, braking and stabilization, steering and suspension systems, as well as the throttle control system, gear lever, transfer box and traction control , stability control, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and steering responsiveness, the driver can choose between the five driving modes Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand. On the new Grand Cherokee 4xe it is also possible to disconnect the front axle, with the system automatically disengaging the four-wheel drive when not needed. The main beneficiaries are consumption and wear of the transmission.