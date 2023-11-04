There will also be a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe at the starting line of the Turin City Marathon. The Stellantis group brand was in fact chosen as Major Sponsor of the marathon that will start tomorrow organized by Team Marathon and Torino Road Runners ASD: over 5,000 athletes and enthusiasts, almost double compared to last year, will be called to complete a route that potentially develops over three distances (marathon, half marathon and 7 km). At their side, as mentioned, there will also be plug-in hybrid version of the Jeep SUV.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

“We are extremely proud to be the Major Sponsor of this extraordinary event – commented Novella Varzi, Country Manager of Jeep Italia – Jeep is a brand that shares a profound affinity with the world of endurance sports and marathons. Our SUVs are renowned throughout the world, with over eighty years of history, demonstrating the ability to face challenges with maximum safety, offering an enjoyable experience and embodying the same spirit of resilience And determination that inspires runners.”

Prevention on the front line

Jeep itself has made it known that the marathon route will touch the Design Studio Jeep Europe in via Plava, in the Mirafiori district, where the new Avenger was designed, the first electric SUV that the American brand has designed outside the United States. “Freedom, sustainability, high performance and desire for fun”: these are the values ​​that, according to Jeep itself, the flagship Grand Cherokee 4xe shares with marathon runners. And that’s not all, because thanks to this sponsorship the Stellantis group brand also contributes to prevention: 5 euros of each registration fee for the Turin City Run, the 7 km city run, will in fact be donated to the Piedmontese Foundation for Cancer Research Onlus.

Turin, the home of Jeep

“In Turin we feel at home and, thanks to our vision towards a zero-emission future, we can ideally cross the city in electric mode with our eclectic range of 4xe Plug-In Hybrid SUVs. These plug-in hybrid cars are the best-selling in Italy and they feel at ease both in the heart of the city and in the most extreme off-road challenges – concluded Varzi – In summary, this partnership represents not only a demonstration of our commitment to sport and community, but also our determination to promote sustainability and research.”