The electrified 4xe family expands and welcomes the new one Jeep Gran Cherokee 4xe, protagonist of our preview test drive, which will only be available in Europe with the plug-in hybrid powertrain, confirming the electrification process that the Stellantis brand is pursuing in the Old Continent and internationally. The American SUV is rightfully placed in the premium range and with the new generation underlines its status even more thanks to complete equipment, a mature style and above all comfort and technology. We got to get behind the wheel of the Grand Cherokee as a preview, with a test drive on the roads of Andalusia.

Jeep Grand Cherokee becomes more mature

The maturity of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee is already clearly visible from a styling point of view, with the iconic seven-element grille that has now been revisited and has a more marked identity that also highlights the modernity of this model. The front fascia is also new, with LED headlights that underline the generational leap. Aerodynamic efficiency has also improved, with a lowered and more sculpted roof, without however affecting the internal habitability and spaces. The designers also worked on lowering the belt line, with wider windows that increase visibility and at the same time brighten the interior.

Refined and technological cockpit

The premium breath is evident in the use of materials for the interior. The space on board offers comfort and technology, with a series of features that make the journey less stressful. The functionalities they can be managed by the infotainment system which is based on Uconnect 5 and can be used thanks to a 10.1” touch screen while behind the wheel we find a digital cluster of the same size. In the driver’s line of sight there is also the color Head Up Display, with a 10” area. To all this is added an additional optional screen for the passenger, measuring 10’25” which allows those next to the driver to be able to manage some on-board functions and in particular entertainment. From the point of view of connectivity, we find the possibility of wirelessly connecting your Smartphone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and integration with Amazon Alexa. New remote control modes are also available on the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, including Jeep Off Road Pages on the mobile app, Eco Score to monitor driving style and more.

New features for Jeep Grand Cherokee

Also new is the McIntosh sound system with 19 custom designed speakers. The system, standard in the top trim levels, expresses 950 watts of power, includes a 10-inch subwoofer and a 17-channel amplifier. Jeep is currently the only automaker to fit a McIntosh audio system in its vehicles. The ADAS range adds a series of updated contents to what is already present on previous generations, such as for example the new night vision camera with pedestrian and animal detection, the new Intersection Collision Assist, the Parallel & Perpendicular parking assistance system Park Assist, the new 360° surround view camera system with front and rear cleaning system. The new Active Driving Assist (L2) automated driving system is also available.

How’s the hybrid plug-in going?

The heart of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is the plug-in hybrid powertrain which is based on a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, two high-voltage electric motors, the 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission with 4-wheel drive systems ×4 for one total system power of 380 HP and 637 Nm of torque. To all this is added the 400-volt battery with a 17.3 kWh capacity made up of 96 lithium-ion cells which guarantees up to 48 km of autonomy in the mixed cycle which becomes 51 km in the city for a total range between electric and thermal up to 700 km. Despite the presence of this architecture and a considerable tonnage, the Grand Cherokee 4xe also demonstrates good handling, with the weight of the car not so evident even when trying to corner at higher speeds on mixed roads. The engine offers a decisive thrust and with the right modulation in the acceleration phase it can give interesting cues when overtaking. In the city then, the possibility of going electric makes the journey silent, without annoying creaks inside the passenger compartment or the rolling of the tires to disturb the ride. Thanks also to the materials used and good soundproofing of the passenger compartment.

Range and price

We conclude with price and fittings. The range of Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe for Italy it consists of four trims, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland and Summit Reserve. Already starting from the entry level, the standard equipment is almost complete, with the presence of the 10.25-inch digital TFT panel in addition to the 10-inch Radio Nav while if you choose the top of the range, you add the 21″ polished wheels and the optional passenger display. The list starts from 82,000 and goes up to 106,000 euros