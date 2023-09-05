Electrification changes the Jeep range for Europe, with the American brand announcing the exit of the Gladiator. In fact, the pick-up will say goodbye to the Old Continent market but before disappearing from European price lists there will be room for a new special version. We’re talking about the Jeep Gladiator FarOut, a version based on the Overland trim level and created precisely to celebrate the latest road outing of this robust model.

Space for electric

The direction taken by the Stellantis group brand is in fact very clear and the goal of an electric brand in 2030 will lead Jeep to radically modify its range in Europe and in the world: then in the Old Continent, with the arrival of the Avenger, the revolution has begun which will lead to the debut of the Recon and Wagoneer-S in the coming months, for a total of four full electric cars by 2025.

Long tradition of pick-ups

Among these there will be no space for Jeep Gladiator which is currently offered in Italy with only the diesel version and which in the fourth quarter will therefore leave the European price lists of the American brand. The history of the brand in the pick-up segment has its roots in the distant 1947 even if in reality the Gladiator tradition is much more recent: launched in 2019, it only arrived in 2021 in Europe. Based on the long wheelbase version of the Wrangler, this model was produced in Toledo, Ohio.

The Jeep Gladiator Far Out

The Jeep Gladiator FarOut celebratory version will feature a series of distinctive elements, starting with the metal plate on the tailgate and a series of stickers that will underline the exclusivity of this version. The rims on this trim level will be 18” aluminum, with the option to choose between Bright White, Black, High Velocity, Silver Zynith, Sting Grey, Sarge Green and Hydro Blue colors. Under the bonnet is the 3.0-litre V6 diesel with 264 HP and 600 Nm of torque, mated to the eight-speed TorqueFlite 8HP75 automatic transmission.