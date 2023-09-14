The Jeep Gladiator pickup greets the European market but not the American one, where it debuts in the updated version. The restyling introduces some aesthetic touches and many technological innovations in the passenger compartment.

Jeep Gladiator 2024

The exterior of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler pickup truck for sale in the US features some significant changes, including the seven-slot front grille that now appears narrower and surrounded by a frame in body color, giving a more compact appearance to the entire mask.

Jeep Gladiator Mojave

Additionally, the 2024 model year introduces a new range of wheels with tyres 32 or 33 inches.

Cockpit and interior space

There are major improvements in the cabin of the 2024 Jeep Gladiator, including the availability of 12-way power-adjustable seats. The infotainment has been updated with the introduction of the Uconnect 5 systemwhich includes a screen from 12.3 inches.

Jeep Gladiator Mojave

The center console features horizontal vents between the display and climate controls, replacing the circular vents. Infotainment offers compatibility with Apple CarPlay (wireless) e Android Autoallows the connection of two devices via Bluetooth and boasts improved voice recognition.

Furthermore, i Jeep Adventure Guideswhich provide maps and guides for some off-road routes directly in the navigator. It is also possible to subscribe to additional premium offroad routes.

Jeep Gladiator engine

In the United States the Jeep Gladiator pickup is powered by an engine 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 that delivers 285 HP And 352 Nm of torque and is equipped with the system Engine Stop-Start (ESS) as standard. It is designed to offer ample torque with an emphasis on low-rpm torque, which is crucial for off-road, the transport of heavy loads or towing a trailer. It is available with both a six-speed manual gearbox standard than with a automatic gearbox eight-speed as an option.

285 HP 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 engine

The Gladiator offers remarkable ramping capacity with a maximum reduction ratio of 84:1 when equipped with the six-speed manual transmission. With the eight-speed automatic transmission, the maximum reduction ratio is 77:1.

Jeep Gladiator 4×4 off road

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator has many off-road and towing features, such as the rear differential lock series and mode Off-Road+ on the Willys model. It also features four advanced 4×4 systems, exceptional approach, ramp and departure angles, a clear ground clearance of up to 11.6 inches and can wade up to 31.5 inches.

Jeep Gladiator Mojave

Each model has its own badge Trail Rated or Desert Ratedwhich reflects extraordinary specifications, including axles Dana 44 high strength, two-speed transfers and minimum tire size of 32 inches.

The Gladiator Rubicon offers superior off-road capabilities with transfer Rock-Trac two speeds, locks Tru-Lok differentials, reduction ratio of 4:1 in 4LO and much more.

Gladiator Mojave

The Gladiator Mojave it is designed for high speeds in the desert, with FOX shock absorbers, steel bumpers and other specific features. To get the badge Desert Ratedthe Gladiator Mojave was tested in five categories, including ride control, traction, ground clearance, handling and desert prowess.

Jeep Gladiator versions

The 2024 model of the Jeep Gladiator is also offered in versions Mojave And Rubicon and has improved the standard equipment on all models:

Sport : Now has a 12.3-inch radio touchscreen and a premium soft-top, with a Gray Soul fabric covering for the instrument panel.

: Now has a 12.3-inch radio touchscreen and a premium soft-top, with a Gray Soul fabric covering for the instrument panel. Sports S: It adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, a Gorilla glass windshield, 17-inch aluminum wheels, power windows and central locking.

It adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, a Gorilla glass windshield, 17-inch aluminum wheels, power windows and central locking. Willys : Includes 32-inch off-road tires, steel impact bars, rear differential lock, Off-Road+ mode, towing capacity and programmable auxiliary switches, LED lights (front and fog lights).

: Includes 32-inch off-road tires, steel impact bars, rear differential lock, Off-Road+ mode, towing capacity and programmable auxiliary switches, LED lights (front and fog lights). Mojave : Offers LED lights (front, rear and fog lights), 33-inch off-road tires, steel impact bars, selectable high-speed rear differential lock, high-clearance black fenders, Dana 44 off-road axles, performance hood with grip central air, sport steering wheel, 7-inch TFT display, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic temperature control, 2.5-inch FOX shocks with reservoirs, front and rear FOX bumpers with hydro jounce bumpers, raised front suspension of 1 inch, Off-Road+ mode, towing capacity and programmable auxiliary switches.

: Offers LED lights (front, rear and fog lights), 33-inch off-road tires, steel impact bars, selectable high-speed rear differential lock, high-clearance black fenders, Dana 44 off-road axles, performance hood with grip central air, sport steering wheel, 7-inch TFT display, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic temperature control, 2.5-inch FOX shocks with reservoirs, front and rear FOX bumpers with hydro jounce bumpers, raised front suspension of 1 inch, Off-Road+ mode, towing capacity and programmable auxiliary switches. Mojave : This version adds 12-way power-adjustable front seats, a 12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation, a nine-speaker Alpine premium audio system, Nappa leather seats, heated seats and steering wheel, ParkSense rear park assist, blind spot and rear traffic detection, front and rear steel bumpers, front-integrated off-road camera, color-matched fenders and hardtop with interior trim, integrated Bluetooth speaker, and full-time Selec-Trac transfer.

: This version adds 12-way power-adjustable front seats, a 12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation, a nine-speaker Alpine premium audio system, Nappa leather seats, heated seats and steering wheel, ParkSense rear park assist, blind spot and rear traffic detection, front and rear steel bumpers, front-integrated off-road camera, color-matched fenders and hardtop with interior trim, integrated Bluetooth speaker, and full-time Selec-Trac transfer. Rubicon : Includes LED lights (front, rear and fog lights), programmable towing capacity and auxiliary switches, Dana 44 off-road axles, part-time Rock-Trac transfer, electronic front sway bar disconnect, 33-inch off-road tires, bars steel shock absorber (cab and bed), steel rear bumper, selectable front and rear differential locks, dual-opening hood, high-height black fenders, keyless entry, 7-inch TFT display, dual automatic temperature control zone and Off-Road+ mode.

: Includes LED lights (front, rear and fog lights), programmable towing capacity and auxiliary switches, Dana 44 off-road axles, part-time Rock-Trac transfer, electronic front sway bar disconnect, 33-inch off-road tires, bars steel shock absorber (cab and bed), steel rear bumper, selectable front and rear differential locks, dual-opening hood, high-height black fenders, keyless entry, 7-inch TFT display, dual automatic temperature control zone and Off-Road+ mode. Rubicon: Adds 12-way power-adjustable front seats, 12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation, nine-speaker Alpine premium audio system, Nappa leather seats, heated seats and steering wheel, ParkSense rear park assist, blind-spot monitoring and detection rear traffic control, steel front bumpers, front-integrated off-road camera, color-matched fenders and hardtop with interior trim.

2024 Jeep Gladiator pickup photo

Video Jeep Gladiator loading and towing test

Jeep Gladiator tests charging and towing up to the Simbruini Mountains Park

