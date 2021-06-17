On the occasion of his 80th birthday Jeep also introduced in Europe Gladiator. The new pick-up marks the American carmaker’s return to the off-road vehicle sector after an absence of nearly thirty years. The modern heir of the Comanche produced between 1986 and 1992, it is a vehicle with a distinctly lifestyle character. Versatile, designed to satisfy every need for mobility and freedom, Gladiator brings back an ancient and important traction of the brand, that of the four-wheel drive trucks inaugurated in 1947 with Willys Overland based on the CJ-2A model.

Pigozzi (Jeep): “We will expand the range, make room for electrification”

The new pick-up is part of a central strand in Jeep history. Over the span of half a century, Willys Overland was followed by numerous models, different in look but united by unparalleled qualities of strength, versatility of use and reliability in all terrain and driving conditions. The most famous remaining models answer the names of FC-150/170 (1957-1965), Gladiator / J Series (1963-1987), CJ-8 Scrambler and, the last pick-up of the American brand before the arrival of the current Gladiator, Comanche (1986-1992).

The DNA, as it is easy to guess by observing the shapes of the new Jeep 4 × 4, is the unmistakable one of Wrangler. But despite the very close relationship with the most famous Jeep of modern times, Gladiator is a model designed and built to be 100% a pick-up, and therefore with an eye on work and free time. The advanced technology, the power of the engines and the flexibility of the load compartments, starting with the large rear body, make it an effective all-rounder in the most diverse situations. To the proverbial robustness, which has always been a trademark for the American brand, is added a strongly indemnifying design, projected into the future but faithful in all respects to the style that makes every model signed by Jeep unmistakable.

In Italy Gladiator is available in the set-up Overland, in Launch Edition in limited edition and in the special celebratory series 80th Anniversary. All models are equipped with the three-liter MultiJet V6 turbodiesel engine, 264 HP of power and 600 Nm of torque in combination with the eight-speed automatic transmission.