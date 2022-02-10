Following the trend of micromobility, Jeep, in partnership with scooter manufacturer Razor, will launch its first electric scooter. Brands like Bugatti, Porsche and BMW are already in the segment. However, the launch, despite carrying the Jeep name does not have the power or reach of the brand’s cars.

According to Olhar Digital, the model is based on the original RX200, which is aimed at children aged 13 and over. The Jeep-inspired version is listed as for adults 18 and over, but with a 70kg limit. With a steel frame and manually operated rear disc brake, the scooter features a twist-grip throttle and dual LED headlights.

According to the manufacturer, the Razor Jeep RX200 is intended for both on and off road, but the lack of suspension makes this use difficult. With a 200 W motor and a maximum speed of 19 km/h, it shouldn’t be enough to fulfill the function of urban transport either.

Apparently, the same Razor scooter for kids is being sold with marketing to adults. Razor announced the scooter for US$ 499 (R$ 2,599 at today’s exchange rate, 10). Jeep lists its version for $399.

