In pursuit of zero-emission adventures, Jeep electrified the iconic Wrangler, which is part of Stellantis’ strategic plan “Dare Forward 2030,” where the automaker seeks to reduce its global carbon footprint by 50 percent.

The new Wrangler 4Xe will go on sale in our country under the Sahara variant. This model maintains its earthly essence, highlighting the wide black grille with seven bars, three-piece hardtop in the same color as the body, as well as 20-inch aluminum wheels.

To enhance its performance on any terrain, it offers an approach angle of 47.4 degrees and an exit angle of 40.4 degrees. It also has a ground clearance of 32 cm and a wading capacity of 86 centimeters and a towing capacity of 1,588 kg. A 12.3-inch central screen was incorporated inside the cabin, the largest in history for this model. It also has a 9-speaker Alpine Premium audio system and connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In terms of safety, it adds brake assistance, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear assistance camera, among others.

Wrangler 4Xe uses a 17 kWh battery pack, which feeds a pair of electric motors that, in synchronization with the 2.0-liter turbo engine, deliver up to 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. In hybrid mode it provides almost 600 km of autonomy and in electric mode it can travel up to 34 kilometers. Jeep perfects its earthly heritage with the new Wrangler 4Xe with a base price of $1,399,900 pesos.