In Italian Jeep dealerships on the weekend of Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March 2023 the new debuts Avengerthe first model of the brand with electric motor. The SUV is also on sale in the variant 1.2 turbo petrol with 100 bhp.

Doors open in Jeep dealerships

On Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March, Jeep dealerships will be open to the public, to admire live the new Avenger, the new compact B-SUV that recently won the prestigious title of Car of the Year 2023; all Jeep showrooms in Italy open their doors on Saturdays and Sundays.

Jeep Aveneger with electric motor

Jeep’s Open Doors also offers the opportunity to get to know the range up close SUV 4xe Plug-In Hybridbesides that Renegade And Compass e-hybrid, offering customers new access to the electrified Jeep lineup.

Jeep Aveneger discounted price

On the occasion of the Open Doors of March 2023 in Jeep dealerships it is possible to buy the new Avenger at a discounted price. For the whole month the car, under construction Avenger Altitude full electricis available in promotion from 39,900 euros.

Jeep Avenger charging

The price drops to 34,900 euros with the government incentives and scrapping and in combination with a loan with 48 installments of 249 euros (advance 9,860 euros) e maxi-final installment (19,455 euros). For the Avenger 1.2 Turbo petrol Altitude on the other hand, subsidized financing is provided with installments from 199 euros (advance 7,340 euros) and maxi-final installment (13,149 euros).

Photo Jeep Avenger

