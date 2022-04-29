In 2021, out of every four Jeep SUVs sold in Europe, one was a 4xe. A significant figure that improves even more in the first two months of 2022: the 4xe versions represent one in 3 of the total sales of the Jeep brand.

A trend that will increase until the goal of 100% electrification is reached. For this, the brand increases its offer with the new hybrid variants of

Renegade and Compass, which in practice represent the models and versions of access to Jeep hybridization. Thanks to the new e-Hybrid powertrain, Renegade and Compass offer a completely new alternative in the two-wheel drive segment.

They resort to a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 130 hp, with a 48-volt hybridization. The electric motor, which provides an additional 20 CV, is incorporated in the gearbox, with which both models manage to move in 100% electric mode to carry out certain maneuvers at low speed, even in reverse, such as when parking. .

Compass and Renegade e-Hybrid start and run quietly in full electric mode thanks to their Silent Start function. However, this is just one of the “EV” functions that is activated automatically. For example, the Energy Recovery activates on its own to recover the energy that is lost during deceleration or braking phases. In the first case, the e-Coasting mode acts as soon as you take your foot off the accelerator to reproduce the sensation of engine braking.

On the other hand, the e-Braking function is activated when braking to increase energy recovery. Meanwhile, the energy recovered and the power supplied are indicated on the instrument cluster, and it is possible to see the energy flow of the hybrid system on the infotainment touch screen. During all these driving modes, the heat engine is off and disconnected from the transmission.

All in all, the e-Hybrid range ensures a 15% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to the equivalent petrol versions. And they also achieve the environmental label ‘ECO’ from the DGT.

Technical sheet Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid

Engine: Hybrid gasoline 1.5 l and 130 hp, with 48 V battery Consumption: 5.7 l/100 km Top speed: 191km/h Acceleration from 0 to 100km/h: 9.7s Length/width/height (in meters): 4.23/1.80/1.66 Trunk: from 351 to 1,297 liters Price: €31,200 (fees from €199/month). Renegade range from €26,550 (Without promotional discounts or MOVES plan)

In practice, after testing the Renegade model on the road and on a small ‘off-road’ route, the electronics are in charge at all times of managing the operating mode, in electric, hybrid or combustion. The starts are very quiet, and the transitions between electric and gasoline are imperceptible. In addition, thanks to the integration of the electric motor in the gear change, these evolve very quickly, smoothly and progressively.

Jeep Compass e-Hybrid data sheet

Engine: Hybrid gasoline 1.5 l and 130 hp, with 48 V battery Consumption: 5.6 l/100 km Top speed: 193km/h Acceleration from 0 to 100km/h: 10s Length/width/height (in meters): 4.40/1.81/1.62 Trunk: from 424 to 1,270 liters Price: €37,850 (fees from €199/month). Compass range from €35,250 (Without promotional discounts or MOVES plan)

It cannot be said that it is a car for sporty driving, but its 130 hp guarantee us enough performance to drive with ease both on the motorway and on secondary roads. At the moment we have not had the possibility of driving in urban areas, where hybridization and fuel saving are probably more noticeable, but on the road the car homologates an average consumption of 5.7 l/100 km. Although on conventional roads we have achieved a very similar average, on motorways and without exceeding the legal speed limit, we have reached an average of 6.8 l/100 km, on a route between Madrid and Cuenca.

The interior is also ‘Eco’



But these two new versions of Renegade and Compass are not only ‘eco’ for their hybrid mechanics. They are also because of the recycled and recyclable materials that we can find in these new versions inside. Both vehicles have mats and seats made from recycled plastic collected from the ocean, and the seams have also been made with synthetic thread from recycled packaging. In addition, an organic vinyl has been applied to the upper part of the seats.

In Renegade, some of the black plastic panels and components used in the interior are also derived from recycled materials, specifically plastics used in vehicle headlights.