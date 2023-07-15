The discussion around the productivity of the Italian plants of the Stellantis group remains one of the most delicate points of these first years of work of the group led by Carlos Tavares. In this sense, a signal could be given by the arrival of the Jeep Compass in Melfi, with the Lucanian factory that could house the new generation of the American brand’s SUV. At the moment it is not about anything official but increasingly insistent rumors would give the decision by the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA as certain.

In Melfi the fifth model of Stellantis

In reality, Carlos Tavares had already spoken about the issue at the beginning of 2023, with some statements made during the CES in Las Vegas that had hinted at Stellantis’ willingness to bring a new model to the factory in the province of Potenza. The Portuguese manager himself and the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso would also discuss the subject during the meeting that took place in recent days.

The new STLA Medium platform

In fact, there has been talk of a fifth model for Melfi, not better specified, with rumors that would indicate the new Jeep Compass as the vehicle designated to be assembled at the site in Basilicata. In fact, the new STLA Medium platform will be integrated here, recently presented by the Stellantis group and designated for the new generation of premium models. On this basis, the new DS 7 and DS 9 should be born in Melfi, as well as the Opel Manta and Lancia Gamma.

The new Jeep Compass

These could therefore be joined by the third generation of Jeep Compass which would exploit a battery pack capable of guaranteeing at least 700 km of autonomy on a single charge, positioning the SUV of the American brand in a premium segment with even more important ambitions on the market. At the moment of the new Jeep Compass, very few details are known, with the evolution that should slightly retouch the design in a modern key without however distorting the stylistic features that have determined the success of this car.