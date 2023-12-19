Jeep has officially opened orders for the new one Compass MY24. There are many strong points of the updated version of the US car manufacturer's SUV, starting from the over 80 standard safety and protection features available on all trim levels. But not only that: from a technological and connectivity point of view, a 10.25″ frameless color TFT digital instrument panel and a standard 10.1″ digital infotainment touchscreen stand out. All combined with a completely electrified engine range, thanks to the solutions e-Hybrid and 4xe plug-in hybridthe latter with 53 km of autonomy in full electric mode).

Altitude

The entry level setup of the new Jeep Compass MY24, called “Altitude“, externally includes signature full LED reflector headlights, 18” DLO chrome-plated alloy wheels with summer tires and glossy black mirror caps, which are accompanied by automatic high beam headlights, electrically adjustable heated exterior mirrors, the Adaptive Cruise Control system and the passive entry/Keyless Go. Inside the passenger compartment we find fabric and vinyl seats and a driver's seat with six-mode manual adjustment and two-mode electric lumbar adjustment.

Summit and Overland

Going up the range we find the “Summit“, which features exterior details such as 19” diamond-cut alloy wheels, two-tone black roof, LED fog lights, gloss black painted lower parts, privacy glass, roof rails and LED headlights. The interior has also been upgraded, which includes comfortable ventilated leather seats, as well as an 8-way electric driver's seat, security alarm and front and rear parking sensors. The situation is different for the set-up “Overland“, which compared to its predecessors includes 17” black alloy wheels completed with M+S tyres, an off-road bumper and increased ground clearance, LED fog lights and roof rails, and dedicated interior trim in fabric or vinyl for seats.

Trailhawk

The line-up is completed by the version “Trailhawk“, which offers a two-tone black roof, 17” black diamond-finish alloy wheels and M+S tyres, privacy glass, LED headlights and a bonnet decal. Not only that, the overview is completed by ventilated leather seats and an 8-way electric driver's seat, a transmission underbody plate, a front suspension underbody plate, a transfer case underbody plate protector, a selector system terrain with rock mode, a height-adjustable load floor, security alarm and front and rear parking sensors.

Three extra packs

Those who are not satisfied can enrich the equipment of their MY24 Jeep Compass with three specific packages. We start from Safety Pack, which includes Blind Spot Monitoring, 360° camera, parking assistance and courtesy lights on the mirrors. Then space for Premium Packwhich includes navigation, electric tailgate with hands-free opening, traffic information, wireless charger and the new level 2 Autonomous Driving system. Closing the discussion is the Winter Pack, which offers heated front seats and steering wheel, windshield defroster, all-weather floor mats and a dual-pane sunroof, the latter available as a stand-alone option.