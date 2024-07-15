The very fact that the Jeep Compass 2024 is among the best-selling cars in its segment, it says a lot about how much this model has been able to take its space in a very competitive market segment. But what are its merits? An obvious and predictable question, but one that doesn’t always find an immediate answer. Or at least not when talking about Compass, because in the case of Jeep everything is much more evident. So we did more: not only did we test the Compass, but we tried in two different engines: e-Hybrid And 4xe.

New Jeep Compass 2024 what changes outside

The 2024 Jeep Compass it doesn’t change much in terms of aesthetics, this must be admitted. The hard work was done in 2020, when it took on the connotation that we all know today. Then came a restyling which has allowed it to improve in terms of on-board technology, but its tone has remained unchanged. The classics are then confirmed seven vertical slits of Jeep at the front, with the two headlights on the sides. In the case of the Compass, the grille has been reinterpreted in a more modernwhile maintaining the classic and perfectly recognizable style.

New Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4xe

In his 4.40 meters in length, the “medium” Jeep aims for a decidedly square style. Certainly less than Renegadejust to give an example, but its sharp angles and muscles do little to hide it. Let’s admit, however, that this is mainly seen at the rear, where the C-pillarsthe rear window and the trunk lid are segmented.

Speaking of the rear window, there is a necessary specification to make: as is now fashionable among SUVs, this too is small and positioned very high. This means that the camera is essential to be able to see possible obstacles that are almost on the ground, invisible from the mirror.

Jeep Compass 4xe Compass 4xe front Compass 4xe rear 3/4 Compass 4xe rear Compass 4xe twists on dirt Compass 4xe on the road Compass 4xe front on road Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4xe Off Road Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4xe on road New Jeep Compass 2024

But what do you mainly look for in a JEEP? One would immediately say theheight from the groundthe approach and departure angles and so on. Well even Compass, although less accentuated than other models, does not betray the spirit of this American brand. Of course if you want to focus significantly on off-road capabilities it is the Trailhawk that you need to take into consideration, but the other options can also defend themselves well.

What are the interiors like and how is it on board?

Among the upgrades that the Jeep Compass has seen over the last few years, there is certainly the steering wheel. It now has a horizontal layout of the logo that also makes it much more Made in USA. Useful and has buttons to communicate with the display 10.25 inches of the instrumentation. In this regard, it should be specified that the organization of the information on this big screen It is divided into blocks. An interesting idea, which therefore helps to better select the information that we want to view, without making it confusing.

The interior of the Compass 2024 2025

Since we’re talking about displays, let’s move on to the multimedia panelanother novelty not of this 2024 but of the previous restyling. It seems to be a Tablet placed ad hoc on the dashboard, with diagonal 10.1 inches but above all with a very high readability in strong light conditions. This detail is very important, since it happens that some displays lose information.

In the case of the Compass it is anything but complex to read from the navigation to the music you are listening to. The only shame is the frame in glossy black plasticwhich in light conditions tends to reflect some light into the driver’s eyes as well. A tilt angle problem all in all.

Cockpit dashboard Instrument panel display Front passenger compartment seats 10.1-inch touchscreen display Selec-Terrain Drive Selector Driving mode info Hybrid mode Panoramic roof Panoramic roof seen from outside The interior of the new Compass 2024

The car has a spacious seat on board that is suitable for all body types. Not the best if you want to go off-road, since a bit of containment in that case is appreciated, but excellent for not having size problems on board. From here all the controls they are easily accessible and operable: from the various settings to the gear selector, which is strictly with a lever and attached mechanical connection. No electronic claw, or at least not for now.

We first put the magnifying glass under the Jeep Compass 2024 e-Hybrid. We have already mentioned that the other version we will consider is the 4xe, but we will leave the driving impressions to the next paragraphs.

Jeep Compass e-Hybrid on the road

The Compass e-Hybrid is powered by an engine 1.5 liters with 130 hp and 240 Nm of maximum torque. An engine declared mild hybridbut which actually has a functioning that is somewhere between the mild and the full.

This is because it has the strong discriminating factor of being able to walk even in fully electric modewhich mild hybrids don’t normally do. But it’s not powerful enough to satisfy all-electric driving like a full hybrid.

Driving impressions, how does the Compass e-Hybrid go?

The electric motor is 15 kW and is placed in the gearbox, which is a 7-speed DCT. At low speeds, such as in traffic or when parking, this engine is easily capable of providing traction, also demonstrating how little power is needed to move the car at low speeds.

Jeep Compass 2024, comparison of two engines e-Hybrid And 4xe plug-in hybrid

At the same time, when the internal combustion engine is turned on, it helps in the phases of greater load. And in fact 130 HP They may seem few in absolute value, but unless you want to start racing with a knife between your teeth, they will not leave you unsatisfied and can also handle motorway cruising well.

Jeep Compass e-Hybrid on the road

The 2024 Jeep Compass e-Hybrid is a car with good road presence, with a suspension system that soft curtains and the ability to absorb the stimuli that come from the asphalt. It compresses enough and, perhaps, at motorway speeds It sways more than average in case of prolonged depressions. But in the end it is all understandable from this type of car, we expect it.

Jeep Compass Plug-in Hybrid 4xe

Jumping on the Jeep Compass 2024 4xe takes you into a slightly different world, which allows you to understand even more about the soul of this brand and the ambitions of the car produced in the Italian plant in Melfi. This is because the acronym 4xe indicates that the car is all-wheel drive, but that to achieve this it relies on an electric motor.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4xe on road

This is the biggest discriminant, because the Compass 4xe is a plug-in hybrid powered by a heat engine 1.3 litres with 130 or 180 horsepower depending on the version, which is combined with a 60 HP electric motor mounted on the rear axle. The 11.4 kW battery allows you to travel approximately 50 km in fully electric mode – as a good plug in this is the most convenient way to use it – but the question is: If I don’t have a charged battery, will I lose all-wheel drive? The answer is “no.”

At Jeep they thought that it was not possible to lose the four-wheel drive at any time, after all with a traditional internal combustion engine it would work exactly like that. So they set up a system that allows them to create a sort of charging loopthus powering the electric motor in real time from the thermal one.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4xe on road

By doing this, all-wheel drive is ensured in all conditions and is even more precise, because the electric motor can be controlled with very low margins of error and particularly fast response times.

How does the Compass 4xe plug-in hybrid go?

The Jeep Compass 2024 4xe confirms itself as a suitable choice for leaving the asphalt behind, since the delay in activating the rear axle is minimal and every obstacle is overcome without problems. Inside the Balocco Proving Ground we had the opportunity to put this four-wheel drive to the test directly on the routes where it was also calibrated. They have been replicated severe conditions of work, not only in terms of inclinations but above all grip.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4xe Off Road

Bearing in mind that the angles that allowed us to reach the Compass 4xe in the standard configuration Trailhawk they were astronaut ready for the launch of the spacecraft, the mud on the ground It also allowed us to understand whether or not it slipped in lateral drift conditions. In any case, it did not give in, neither when the wheels had to cling with all their strength to some gap of solid grip, nor when we lifted up to 2 wheels from the ground during the twists. Excellent work, then.

Jeep Compass Hybrid Price and Versions

Jeep Compass is then really capable of satisfying everyone if you think about it, both those who want to spend their holiday peacefully family weekend both those who want to launch themselves towards new goals.

Jeep Compass e-Hybrid and Compass Trailhawk 4xe

The version with e-hybrid engine starts at a price of 40.100 euroswhile to take home the 4xe plug-in hybrid you need to take into account at least 50.100 euros.

Technical features Compass and Hybrid

CHARACTERISTICS VALUES Car body SUV Length 440 cm Length 187 cm Height 162 cm Step 263 cm Luggage 438 L Reservoir 55 L Weight 1,500 kg Motor Diet mild hybrid Traction front Exchange automatic Displacement 1.5L / 1469cm³ Power 130 HP / 96 kW Maximum torque 240 Nm at 1500 rpm Performance Full speed 199.0 km/h Acceleration 9.2 s (0-100 km/h) Environmental class EU6.4 CO2 Emissions 124 g/km Autonomy 1000 km Combined consumption 5.5 L/100 km Technical features Compass and Hybrid

Technical features Compass 4xe plug-in hybrid

CHARACTERISTICS VALUES Diet plug in hybrid Traction 4×4 Exchange automatic Displacement 1.3L / 1332cm³ Power 240 HP / 177 kW Performance Full speed 200.0 km/h Acceleration 7.3 s (0-100 km/h) Environmental class EU6.4 CO2 Emissions 43 g/km Autonomy 2,000 km Combined consumption 1.9 L/100 km Technical features Compass 4xe plug-in hybrid

Jeep Compass 2024 Photos

Read also:

→ Jeep Compass 4xe plug-in hybrid features

→ Jeep e-Hybrid Hybrid Engine Features

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!