The new setup Upland Crossas well as on the Renegadeis also available on Jeep Compass 4xe Plug-In Hybridalong with that High Altitudethe latter offered only on the motorization e-Hybrid hybrid.

Jeep Compass Upland Cross, characteristics

The Jeep Compass 4xe in the set up Upland Cross features a more adventurous exterior look and washable black fabric seats inside. Also in the cabin is the finish Bronze colored MetaKrome, which embellishes the entire profile of the dashboard.

Jeep Compass 4xe Upland Cross front

The display stands out among the features 7 inch TFT And Uconnect with 8.4 inch touchscreenwith the integration of Android Auto And Apple CarPlay and specific functions for electrified driving as well as ADAS technologies, including the Forward Collision Warning and Active Lane Management Systemin addition to Adaptive Cruise Control.

The cockpit of the Jeep Compass 4xe Upland Cross

From a technical point of view, the Compass Upland Cross special series is combined with traction 240hp 4xe Plug-In Hybridwhich includes two electric motorsa parcel 11.4 kWh batteriesa 1.3 liter turbo petrol engine And six-speed automatic gearbox. The electric range is close to i 50km.

Jeep Compass High Altitude e-Hybrid

The High Altitude trim on the Jeep Compass is offered only with the e-Hybrid hybrid engine, from 130 HP and 240 Nm of maximum torquemated to a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Jeep e-Hybrid technology is capable of providing all-electric propulsion on startup, at low speeds, when cruising and when parking. Several “EV functions” allow the vehicle to move in electric mode, such as Silent Start, Energy Recovery, Boost & Load Point Shift and Electric Drive.

Jeep Compass High Altitude Side

Aesthetically the special edition Compass High Altitude presents details blacksthe bumpers and mudguards in body color and the 19” glossy black alloy wheels. The interior is characterized by a dedicated set of seats in fabric and vinylenriched by red stitching and complemented by the 2-way lumbar adjustment.

Jeep Compass special series price

The price of the special series High Altitude And Upland Cross on Jeep Compass is respectively of 49,450 and 53,200 euros.

Photo Jeep Compass High Altitude and Upland Cross

