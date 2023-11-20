The success that Jeep is enjoying in our country Compass it is there for all to see. The SUV from the US car manufacturer continues to amaze month after month, both in its reference segment and on the Italian plug-in hybrid car market as a whole, clearly thanks to its 4xe version. But Jeep Compass is not just 4xe, electrification, green range: Jeep Compass is much more.

The successes of Jeep Compass

Just read the records that the model is continuing to conquer in our country. If we analyze the annual progression, in fact, the 4xe version of the Jeep Compass is confirming itself as the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the Italian market. But not only that: the same model is also the Most marketed C-SUV if we take into consideration all the engines, therefore also the thermal ones as well as the electrified ones.

Excursion to the spa

Recently, Jeep Compass was the protagonist of an excursion to the spa Zurzach, in Switzerland: today they still represent one of the largest thermal baths in the Swiss country due to the extremely accentuated feeling of well-being that they are able to transfer to those who frequent them. And it is precisely on the concept of well-being and comfort that the future of mobility according to Jeep is based. Electrified heart thanks to the 4xe engine, an off-road soul as only the American brand can have, and a travel experience immersed in wellness, where the number is used everywhere zero: no emissions while driving, no noise, no vibrations, no fumes.