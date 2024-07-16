The new Jeep Compass MY24 It is available with two hybrid engine variants, the 4xe plug in hybrid and e-Hybrid and a completely renewed range with four distinct trims: “Altitude”, “Summit”, “Overland” and the versatile “Trailhawk”designed specifically for off-road driving and off-road adventure. In terms of technology, the new Compass is equipped with over 80 standard and optional safety and security features, available on all versions. Let’s discover all the new features in detail.

The Jeep Compass has dimensions of 4.40 meters in length, 1.87 meters wide And 1.65 meters in heightwith a boot of 420-438 litres, depending on the version.

Jeep Compass e-Hybrid 2024

Externally, it looks very elegant with 17 to 19 inch wheelsa restyled 7-slot front grille and LED headlights both front and rear. The version Trailhawkwith all-wheel drive, has aincreased ground clearanceoff-road-optimized suspension and red rear tow hooks.

Interior, the Compass’s cockpit

Inside, the Jeep Compass is equipped with a 10.25 inch Full HD digital dashboard with a clear and intuitive screen to reduce distractions while driving. The ergonomic black leather steering wheel includes integrated controls. The car is equipped with an infotainment system Uconnect with a touchscreen display 10.1 incheswith support for Android Auto And Apple CarPlaytwo USB sockets for smartphone connectivity and a wireless charging pad available, both standard on all versions of the model.

The interior of the new Compass 4xe dashboard

Compass also comes equipped with more than 80 standard safety and security features available on all trims, including: driver fatigue detection, Forward Collision Warning at any speed with active braking, automatic emergency braking for pedestrians/cyclists, active lane management and rear traffic detection.

Jeep Compass range and trims 2024

The new Jeep Compass MY24 is available with a complete range of four distinct trim levels: “Altitude”, “Summit”, “Overland”, and “Trailhawk”The “Altitude” level is distinguished by full LED signature reflector headlights, 18-inch DLO chrome alloy wheels and interior with cloth and vinyl seats. Includes features such as Adaptive Cruise Control And Keyless Go.

The versions “Summit” and “Overland” share some features with the “Altitude” trim, but with exclusive details. “Summit” in fact includes 19” diamond cut alloy wheelsventilated leather seats and parking sensors, while “Overland” features 17” black wheelsM+S tyres and a minimalist yet practical interior. The model “Trailhawk” stands out with a two-tone black roof17” black wheels, ventilated leather interior and off-road-optimised features such as Terrain Select System with rock mode.

Each setup can be customized with three packages Safety Pack, Premium Pack and Winter Packwhich add various extra features such as Blind Spot Monitoringnavigation, heated seats and more. Exterior color options include Colorado Red, Alpine White, Shade Blue, Solid Black, Graphite Grey and Sting Grey (the latter only on Overland and Trailhawk), while the interior shades vary between Black and Black, Steel Grey with different stitching depending on the version.

Jeep Compass 4xe on the dirt

Furthermore, the new Compass 2024 can be enriched with the option of sunroof double panel as a stand-alone accessory.

Jeep Compass Engines

The Jeep Compass MY24 is equipped with hybrid engines, with the choice between the versions 48 Volt e-Hybrid And 4xe plug-in hybrid PHEVThe tried and tested model also remains in the range 1.6 Multijet diesel engine from 130 HP And 320 Nmpaired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Instead, as regards the 48 V hybrid unit, the e-hybrid system automatically manages the switching between full electric, hybrid and internal combustion petrol propulsion. 1.5 Turbo T4 DCT 130 HP based on the state of charge of the 48V battery and driving conditions.

Jeep Compass is hybrid only, in the e-Hybrid and 4xe plug-in hybrid versions

The e-Hybrid can operate completely in electric mode in various situations, such as starting, low speeds, cruising and parking, recharging the battery during braking or deceleration, eliminating the need for external charging.

Jeep Compass 2024 updated on Adas, comparison of two engines e-Hybrid And 4xe plug-in hybrid

The plug-in version instead features a petrol engine 1.3-liter 130 HP or 180 HP and 270 Nm with an electric one of 60 HP and 250 Nm. The combined power is 190 or 240 HPwhile the electric range of the 11.4 kWh battery reaches up to 53 km.

Version MOTOR CYL. cm3 PETROL ENGINE ELECTRIC MOTOR EV AUTONOMY e-Hybrid 1.5 GSE T4 e-Hybrid 130 HP DCT7 FWD 1.469 130 HP and 240 Nm 20 HP and 55 Nm

(e-boost) – 4xe plug-in hybrid 1.3 Turbo 4xe Plug-in Hybrid 190 HP AT6 1.332 130 HP and 270 Nm 60 HP and 250 Nm until

52 km 4xe plug-in hybrid 1.3 Turbo 4xe Plug-in Hybrid 240 HP AT6 1.332 180 HP and 270 Nm 60 HP and 250 Nm until

53 km Jeep Compass engines and versions, diesel, e-Hybrid and 4xe plug-in hybrid

Jeep Compass 4×4 Trailhawk

The Jeep Compass 4xe combines its 4×4 off-road capabilities with the plug in hybrid and the Selec Terrainproviding up to four modes to optimize all-wheel drive in any weather conditions. The modes Car, Snow, Sand/Mud and Sports are standard on all 4xe models, while the Rock mode is exclusive to the Trailhawk. The latter is distinguished by the system Jeep Active Drive Low 4×4leading the category with a 20:1 ratio.

Compass 4xe twists on dirt

The Trailhawk is also equipped with underbody platesrugged off-road tires, red rear tow hooks. For off-road driving, the Compass Trailhawk can count on a 30.4 degree attack anglea 23.7 degree breakover anglea 33.3 degree exit angle and features like Hill Descent Control. It can also travel through up to 483mm of water and tow up to 1,750 kg.

Jeep Compass Price

The price of the new Jeep Compass starts from a base of 40.100 euros for the e-Hybrid version and 50.100 euros for the 4xe plug-in Hybrid. The 2024 price list includes the Compass diesel 1.6 Multijet from 35,600 euros.

→ Compass 1.5 Turbo e-Hybrid Altitude DDCT: €40,100

→ Compass 1.5 Turbo e-Hybrid Altitude Summit DDCT: €44,100

→ Compass 1.3 T4 PHEV 190cv Altitude 4xe: €50,100

→ Compass 1.3 T4 PHEV 240cv Overland 4xe: €51,100

→ Compass 1.3 T4 PHEV 240cv Summit 4xe: €54,100

→ Compass 1.3 T4 PHEV 240cv Trailhawk 4xe: €54,600

Jeep Compass 2024 Photos

