Comau has expanded bodywork production lines at one of the most modern auto manufacturing plants in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco to produce the new 7-seater Jeep Commander SUV.Comau was commissioned to increase the flexibility of 14 complex lines to manage 4 different vehicle models in a variable production flow. The increased flexibility also extends to model-specific assembly, welding and quality inspection operations, based on available inputs. This feature helps optimize production volumes in light of the global pandemic, when components may be in short supply for some models, because the system can automatically prioritize vehicles for which the inputs are all in stock. In addition, the lines, each featuring a combination of automated, semi-automated and manual operations, were installed during the downtime to ensure minimal impact on production.

Based on a lean manufacturing approach, Comau’s innovative solution offers optimization and greater control of the process. This is achieved through fewer manual operations, the use of state-of-the-art automation products and the reduction of ancillary equipment. For example, cameras were used to detect parts by shape, and full-line 3D scanning at all stations ensures continuous alignment of the robots. Other advanced automation products were also employed, including proprietary laser welding, vision systems and the RHEvo Roller Hemming solution. Jeep can therefore take advantage of greater model flexibility, improved equipment efficiency and greater quality control capabilities. Finally, to protect the scalability of the customer’s investment, the entire project was designed to allow Jeep to introduce new models in the future. After mapping real production runs, Comau engineers worked with simulated devices to gain a more comprehensive view of proposed assembly line layout changes prior to implementation. This allowed the team to optimize on-site commissioning and minimize implementation downtime. Eventually, 24 new robots, 24 new welding guns and 4 conveyors were added to the more than 620 assembly and welding robots already installed in the plant.

“Meeting the demanding requirements of Jeep has led us to expand our innovative assembly stations for the first time to work on four models”, Laerte Scarpitta explainedComau Cluster Leader for the Americas. “The success of this major project is a direct consequence of our ability to support the customer at every stage of the manufacturing process, and it’s great to see our state-of-the-art assembly solutions produce this new 7-seater SUV.” In addition to ensuring greater flexibility and performance, Comau’s deep knowledge and full integration with Jeep’s engineering team ensured the automaker that the project would be completed well and on time. Despite a two-month COVID-related closure, the team was able to complete each phase of the project ahead of schedule.