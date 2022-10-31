The 2022 edition of the SEMA Show will open tomorrow, the exhibition dedicated to the aftermarket that among the participants will also be able to count on Mopar. The Stellantis car components manufacturer will take advantage of the fair that will take place in Las Vegas to present the Jeep CJ Surge concept, an innovative prototype from many points of view starting with the powertrain: in the engine compartment, mounted on the chassis by means of supports. customized engine, it presents a scalable 400 Volt electric transmission module capable of unleashing 268 hp of maximum power.

The electric motor is powered by a 50 kWh battery pack, located where the rear seats are normally installed: this means that the Jeep CJ Surge concept is designed for the transport of only two people, a feature that does not detract from its off-road DNA since the engine is coupled to an automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via a selectable two-speed transfer case. At the moment Mopar has preferred not to expose itself regarding the range of travel of this prototype, nor with regard to other specifications related to the powertrain: the company has limited itself to reporting that thanks to this conceptual vehicle “Engineers have a chance to acquire one better understanding of the potential applications of component kits for battery electric vehicles “which means that for the future the company will continue to examine this type of electric motors.

In short, a kind of electromod to all intents and purposes: translated, it is a restoration operation with modification that led to the electrical transformation of a car with a traditional thermal engine, a classic CJ precisely. However, it is not only the engine that captures the attention of this prototype: since the eye also wants its part, Mopar has seen fit to equip this vehicle with the painting in Copper Canyon color with the bonnet and grille in contrasting glossy black, the suspension raised by more than 5 centimeters and the specific 35 “BFGoodrich tires fitted on matt black Black Rhino Solid rims in size 18 × 9”.