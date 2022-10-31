Restomod electric to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas for a Historic Jeep CJ with electric motor, which brings to the debut the retrofit kit developed by Mopar to convert historic and current cars and trucks into electric off-road vehicles. Specifically, a concept was presented with 200 kW powetrain (modular) of power and voltage a 400 Volt.
Jeep CJ with retrofit electric motor
The concept represents a true 4 × 4 Jeep, powered by a customized propulsion system. Under the hood, a scalable electric drive module from 400 volts And 200 kW Mounts to frame with custom designed solid engine mounts.
Power to all four wheels is provided by 24 lithium-ion battery modules and the pair flows through a Jeep transfer box to two speeds with selectable gearbox. The battery modules are enclosed in a custom shell mounted in the rear part of the passenger compartment.
Jeep CJ electric off-road vehicle
Good off-road electric Jeep CJ with tires 35-inch BFGoodrich. The off-road equipment is completed by the 5 cm raised suspension, by the customizations in glossy black(from the hood to the rims), from the specific fenders, from the axles Dana 44 Crate and from roll-bar tailored to protect occupants.
The set-up also includes sports seats with houndstooth motifs on the fabric upholstery, a kit for the bumper derived from the Wrangler Rubiconwhich includes a winch JPP Rubicon Warn, tow hooks Surf Blue and amber Led fog lights.
Photo Jeep CJ Surge Concept
