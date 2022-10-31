Restomod electric to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas for a Historic Jeep CJ with electric motor, which brings to the debut the retrofit kit developed by Mopar to convert historic and current cars and trucks into electric off-road vehicles. Specifically, a concept was presented with 200 kW powetrain (modular) of power and voltage a 400 Volt.

Jeep CJ with retrofit electric motor

The concept represents a true 4 × 4 Jeep, powered by a customized propulsion system. Under the hood, a scalable electric drive module from 400 volts And 200 kW Mounts to frame with custom designed solid engine mounts.

Jeep CJ Surge Concept electric retrofit kit

Power to all four wheels is provided by 24 lithium-ion battery modules and the pair flows through a Jeep transfer box to two speeds with selectable gearbox. The battery modules are enclosed in a custom shell mounted in the rear part of the passenger compartment.

Jeep CJ electric off-road vehicle

Good off-road electric Jeep CJ with tires 35-inch BFGoodrich. The off-road equipment is completed by the 5 cm raised suspension, by the customizations in glossy black(from the hood to the rims), from the specific fenders, from the axles Dana 44 Crate and from roll-bar tailored to protect occupants.

Jeep CJ Surge Concept rear

The set-up also includes sports seats with houndstooth motifs on the fabric upholstery, a kit for the bumper derived from the Wrangler Rubiconwhich includes a winch JPP Rubicon Warn, tow hooks Surf Blue and amber Led fog lights.

Photo Jeep CJ Surge Concept

