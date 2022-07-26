New sighting for the Jeep B-SUV, the compact model of the American brand of Stellantis that will arrive on the road in the spring of 2023. In the last few days the forklifts used for the usual tests have increased, several images depicting the baby Jeep in some parking lots. Our attentive reader Antonio, whom we take the opportunity to thank for these shots, documented the close encounter with one of the model development specimens in Catania.

The new Jeep-branded car will go to place yourself in segment B, thus expanding the range of the Stellantis brand. It will also be the first model to have a fully electric version, thus sanctioning Jeep’s full-fledged entry into the world of sustainable mobility (at the moment the American carmaker only has plug-in and mild-hybrid hybrids). The new Jeep B-SUV will be built in Poland, in Tychy, in the same plant where a new Fiat and what should be called Alfa Romeo Brenner will also be produced. All three models, belonging to the same segment, will rest on the CMP platform, architecture introduced by the now former PSA. Thanks to this platform it will be possible to create a range capable of offering both traditional and 100% electric propulsion, as already done by Opel and DS.

The example of these photos appears entirely covered by the classic camouflage livery but we have already had the opportunity to see the baby Jeep without veils on the occasion of some shots stolen from the set of the first commercial spot that in all probability will accompany the launch of the car. The design will still be faithful to the style and DNA of the brand, with slim LED headlights and the usual vertical slat grille. The range should also include all-wheel drive versions. The debut of the model could take place by the end of 2022 but some rumors speak of an unveil already set for the month of March 2023, just before the commercial launch.