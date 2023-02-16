Jeep Avengerthe first electric Jeep SUV already Car of the Year 2023is the women’s favorite car in the award Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) 2023. Jeep’s compact B-SUV was shortlisted alongside 12 other entrants in the category “Family SUV” in the 13th edition of the award, and was proclaimed winner after the vote of an international jury all femalefrom 45 countries

There Electric Jeep Avenger is Women’s World Car of the Year 2023 in the category Family SUVs. The female jury also awarded the Kia Niro (Best Urban Model), the Citroën C5 X (Best Large Car), the Nissan X-Trail (Best Large SUV), theAudi RS3 (Best Performance) and the Ford Ranger (Best 4×4 & Pickup).

The Women’s World Car of the Year is the only car award in the world made up exclusively of female automotive journalists.

Vehicles competing for the WWCOTY prizes are judged for excellence in their segments. The jurors take into account aspects such as safety, quality, price, design, ease of driving, benefits and environmental impact. This year, the work of the jurors has been marked by an evolution of the sector towards more efficient and sustainable models. The Avenger impressed the judges for his “successful design, excellent off-road capability” and the reduced environmental impact.

What is the Women’s World Car of the Year award?

Born in 2009, the jury of Women’s World Car of the Year is made up of 63 female journalists of the automotive sector, originating from 45 countries several of the 5 continents. It was created by the automotive journalist Sandy Myhre in 2009. She is currently the Honorary President, while Marta Garcia is the Executive President. This award wants to give emphasis on the role of women in the automotive worldas well as selecting the best cars of the year.

The voting criteria are based on the same principles that guide any motorist when choosing a car. The selections are not “women’s cars” because such categories do not exist. Aspects such as safety, quality, price, design, ease of driving, benefits andenvironmental footprintamong others, are taken into account in the allocation of grades.

