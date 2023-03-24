Jeep dealerships warm up their engines for launch of the new Avenger, the brand’s first 100% electric model (but also available in Italy with a 100 HP 1.2 petrol engine). The highlight of the B-SUV produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy in Poland is the 400 Volt electric propulsion unit, the first launched by Emotors, a joint venture between Stellantis and Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding. A system that supplies 115 kW (156 HP) and a torque of 260 Nm, which corresponds to a battery pack made up of 17 modules and 102 cells capable of offering 400 km of autonomy in the WLTP cycle and 550 km in the urban cycle.

Charging times and off-road performance

Recharging takes place via a 100 kW direct current Mode 4 cable connected to the fast public recharging point, and three minutes of recharging are sufficient to travel 30 km, or 24 minutes to charge the batteries from 20 to 80%. At 4.08 meters long, the new Avenger is also the first front-wheel drive Jeep equipped as standard with the Selec-Terrain and Hill Descent Control functions which, together with the ground clearance of 200 mm, the approach angle angle of 20° and an exit angle of 32°, offer unexpected off-road potential for this segment.

Prices and technologies

All versions are equipped with a 10.25-inch Uconnect Infotainment radio screen combined with a fully digital dashboard available in two variants (7 and 10.25 inches) with graphics similar to that of a smartphone integrated into the 10” Uconnect. The system also offers the possibility to physically mirror your device on the radio wirelessly via Android Auto and CarPlay, and to associate the contents to build your own interface. The Avenger also boasts Level 2 autonomous driving, which automatically adjusts speed and trajectory and includes a number of dedicated safety technologies. For example, Traffic Sign Recognition, which reads and interprets road signs, Automatic Emergency Braking with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists which slows the vehicle down to a stop to reduce the risk of possible accidents. Or again the Drowsy Driver Alert against falling asleep and the Blind Spot Monitoring, which monitors the driver’s blind spot. Finally, the prices. The Jeep Avenger 1.2 Turbo 100 HP petrol costs 25,300 euros, while the price list of the Full-Electric version is much more expensive. In fact, it starts from 39,900 euros from which, however, it is necessary to subtract 3,000 euros from the state incentive provided for the purchase of a zero-emission car, an incentive that can reach a discount of as much as 5,000 euros if the buyer scraps his old car for less than Euros 5.