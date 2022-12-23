The story of Jeeps it has always been soaked in mud, sand, bare rock, lived on adventures, overcoming obstacles. However, the American brand has shown over the years not only its Outdoor spirit but also the ability to adapt and evolve. It is a prime example of this Jeep Avenger, the first electric car of the Stellantis brand which after 81 years of history projects the American car manufacturer into a zero-emissions future. However, the first full electric is not unique only for its power supply but also for being the first Jeep model to have been designed in Europe and precisely in Italy at the Centro Stile in Turin where a project capable of bewitching even Carlos was born in 2020 Tavares. To tell us about the genesis of Avenger was Daniel CalonaciHead of Design of Jeep Europe, in an exclusive interview that allowed us to discover all the stylistic secrets of this model, ready to play its chances even among the finalists of the Car of The Year 2023.

How was this model born?

“Jeep Avenger has an interesting, very direct story. The first sketch is the one that immediately made the company fall in love with it (Stellantis, ed). Like all Jeep models, however, it was born by understanding how to modify the platform on which we would be working, in this case the E-CMP2 with new electric motors and new batteries. So we took the opportunity to modify it all, starting from the front crashbox, asking the engineering department to make the vehicle as compact as possible, above all by shortening the front and rear overhangs. Being a Jeep we asked to have a minimum ground clearance of 200mm and then asked to place the largest tire available on this vehicle. 700 mm in diameter which is considerable for the segment. If we put everything together, we get the recipe for capability: the possibility of moving not only in the city but also outdoors, with an attack angle of 20°, a break-back angle of 20° and an exit angle of 32°.

Among other things, when you presented this project for the first time in Tavares, you immediately convinced him.

“Yes, we also showed a video showing the two souls of the vehicle, the front wheel drive and the future 4×4, which debuted as a show car for the first time at the Paris Motor Show. This represents the essence of Jeep in which these two versions have always coexisted, with the project having to respect this dual soul right from the start. Avenger is boxy but very dynamic at the same time. A very interesting interpretation, especially for the European market. The guards, for example, have extreme functionality, giving us the possibility of having a vehicle that is apparently very dynamic but still has a voluminous architecture for passengers and luggage.”



With this model you also intercept a different clientele. Is it right to choose the B-segment under the Renegade?

“It’s 16cm shorter than Renegade and 13cm lower but still extremely roomy. The idea is precisely to intercept a different clientele than the one we have today on the brand. Even more feminine but above all more youthful.”

When a full electric is born, the focus is usually on a breaking design, but you have gone in continuity. Why?

“More than rupture we talk about evolution. Jeep has been evolving step by step for 81 years, without ever breaking the mold too much. It is an iconic and recognizable brand, so in our opinion the best choice was to evolve without proposing the usual ‘dumb’ face of electrics. Instead, we focused on an extremely protected and extremely Jeep expression, especially at the front.”

A car that is agile and modern, which has the stylistic features of the brand but which combines essentiality and technology inside.

“We will offer a fully digital HMI, with a cluster and a 10 radio”. However, we were above all interested in offering a democratic dashboard, which was not only driver oriented but which involved everyone on board. The HMI looks at all passengers who can consult all the features, from maps to radio. Then there’s the analogue aspect, i.e. the space we want to give to our customers. We worked on a vehicle that would offer a range of 400 km in a mixed cycle and 550 km in an urban cycle, but without sacrificing space in the boot but also for the head and legs, especially at the rear. Even if we are talking about a 4.08-metre machine, there will be plenty of room on board.”

Four Style Centers around the world, from historic Detroit to Shanghai and yet the Jeep Avenger was born in Italy. What effect does it have?

“Yes, it was born in Turin above all because from the beginning there was the idea of ​​creating a model that was more European-centric. Obviously it will also be sold in other regions of the world but above all in Europe and therefore from the outset, naturally in collaboration with the Detroit Design Studio and our director Ralph Gilles, we have worked in this direction by constantly comparing ourselves with them. Then many Jeep customers were interviewed to understand how best to approach this first electric compact.”

You have been part of this company for several years, what have you brought to Avenger from your previous experiences?

“Not only have I been part of this family for 19 years but I have a strong propensity for functionality. I’m an avid off-roader, I drive a fully modified Wrangler that I take on big family trips and off-roading. In my opinion, design must always be functional, I never talk about style for free but how every single element on the vehicle must have been designed to perform a task. This is my approach and what I have gained working for this company for 19 years.”

Taking a step back, how would you describe this creative journey in three words?

“I’d like to sum it up in one. Very funny. Lived with great passion but above all with great pride because we managed to make the first Jeep born outside the United States, the first compact Jeep and the first electric Jeep.”