Here we are: the brand new super hybrid Jeep Avenger arrives in dealerships in April. Christened e-Hybrid, it brings the innovative 48 Volt hybrid engine to its debut. A key model in the history of the brand: “The new Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid – he explains Eric Laforge, head of the Jeep brand in Europe it is extremely important for Jeep, because it demonstrates our desire to offer customers maximum freedom of choice.

In addition to the combustion engine and the electric one, we offer a third choice, which is also a fundamental transition and access point to electric mobility, ideal for those who do not yet feel ready for the revolutionary transition to electric. The new Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid combines electrification and automatic transmission, interpreting the desire of many customers today.”

From a practical point of view, customers discover only an exceptionally smooth driving experience, a result of the integration of the e-DCS6 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with the integrated electric motor. This means that the car is at ease both on asphalt and off-road. On asphalt, for example, the driver takes advantage of the characteristics of the hybrid powertrain (energy recovery and low-speed electric traction) and technological features such as level 2 assisted driving. In offroad, however, you can take advantage of all the all-terrain and all-weather features to showcase all the characteristics of the model: Selec-Terrain, Hill Descent Control, ground clearance and approach angles, bumps and exit from a true off-road vehicle.

A gateway model for 100% electric

In short, the new Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid is designed to become the point of passage and access for customers to the 100% electric world. And in fact the car is equipped with a powertrain based on a 48 Volt mild-hybrid system capable of offering an experience almost similar to a full-hybrid engine. A 100 HP thermal engine combined with a 21 kW electric motor it is integrated into a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 48-Volt belt-driven starter-generator, for a smooth transition to electric drive which also ensures a further reduction in CO2 emissions. The 0.9 kWh lithium-ion battery is housed under the driver's seat, without any reduction in space in the passenger compartment, which remains identical to that of the petrol Jeep Avenger.

The entire 48-volt hybrid system weighs just 60 kg more than a conventional automatic transmission. In this way the total weight of the new Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid is only 1,280 kg. Thus the Avenger e-Hybrid significantly reduces consumption of fuel and, thanks to the regenerative braking system, stores energy to be released when needed in hybrid operation. Furthermore, the electrified automatic transmission integrated into the 48 Volt hybrid powertrain reduces fuel consumption by up to 20% compared to a traditional automatic transmission. And then, overall, the 48 Volt hybrid system ensures a reduction in consumption of 13% compared to the combustion engine, and if we only consider city driving, the reduction can reach 28% in the urban WLTP cycle. The emissions? They reach 111 g/km of CO2 with a net fuel consumption of 20.4 km/liter in the WLTP cycle.

Furthermore, the electric motor and the combustion engine can move the front axle independently. This means that all low-speed maneuvers can be carried out in silent and fully electric mode more than 50% of the trip in city driving, significantly reducing the stress of driving in urban traffic.

In any case, for off-road maniacs, here are some facts to remember: it has a ground clearance of over 200 mm, an attack angle of 20°, a breakover angle of 20° and a departure angle of 34°. The presence of 6 driving modes, of which 3 are dedicated to city and long-distance driving (Normal-Eco-Sport) and 3 specifically designed for off-road adventures (Sand-Mud-Snow), allowing the driver to adapt to different road situations.

And safety? Complete set of functions, including autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane keeping and assisted driving. Furthermore, Hill Descent Control reduces the risk of skidding and losing control of the car on steep and difficult slopes.

The range

The range of the new Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid includes three versions. The basic version, called Longitude, offers an elegant and versatile setup with 16-inch alloy wheels. It also includes features like cruise control and a fully digital interface with a 7-inch display.

The setup Altitude, which offers superior quality, features additional style and comfort. The exterior stands out thanks to 17-inch alloy wheels, while the interior offers premium seats for a touch of elegance. Additional features such as the 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and adaptive cruise control further enhance the vehicle's ambition and contemporary appeal.

The setup Summit represents the top of the range, offering high-level content, style and equipment. The exteriors are characterized by 18-inch alloy wheels and full LED headlights and rear lights. The interior of the cabin boasts ambient lighting with multiple color options and an electrochromic frameless rearview mirror for a touch of refinement. The Summit trim is equipped with advanced technologies, such as keyless door opening and ignition, blind spot monitoring, 180-degree rear view camera with drone view, 360-degree parking sensors, automatic high beams, hands-free tailgate and level 2 autonomous driving functionality.

Customers can further customize their Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid by choosing from one series of optional packages. Premium options such as the JBL premium audio system, leather seats with electric driver adjustment and massage function are available, as is the Level 2 driver assist option. Exterior options include the sunroof, which adds a touch of fun to the vehicle.

As for pricing, the version Longitude of the new Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid starts from 26,000 euros. Customers can also take advantage of financing and leasing options with a monthly payment of 159 euros for 3 years and a down payment of 6,500 euros. The Jeep revolution is served.

The new Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid presents itself as an interesting option for those who want a versatile hybrid vehicle, capable of tackling both