The Avengers can do anything attitude because it’s small – smaller than any Jeep since the original Willys. So he looks quite blocky. Fortunately, he has been spared from useless aggression. In every way except his name. Like far too many SUVs, it sounds like one shoot ’em upcomputer game.

On the other hand, wasn’t there a Hillman of the same name in the UK in the 1970s who, if anything, hit a pig even more like pincers? And sometime after the turn of the century another dull Dodge? Well. The design is (of course, we would say) very much inspired by contemporary and past Jeep characteristics.

The appearance of the Jeep Avenger

Its lighting and painted body panels are wrapped around with cheap plastic that shows a certain sacrifice in terms of scratches and dents, both in the city and on unpaved. Likewise, the decent ground clearance is not only nice for your credibility in the terrain, but also nice for casually taking speed bumps.

Compared to the Opel Mokka and DS 3, which are built on the same platform, a lot of time and money has been spent on shortening the overhangs and extending the suspension travel. Again: good for rough conditions, good for deep-lying manhole covers and curbs.

So, who would have thought: Jeep has created an excellent city car here. As with any decent electric car, the drive is quiet, smooth and locally emission-free. All fine and future-proof, especially if the rules for fossil-eating cars become even stricter. The prices currently start at 37,000 euros (1,000 euros less in Belgium).

The electric motor of the Jeep Avenger

Jeep has dug into Stellantis’ storage racks where the new generation of electrical hardware is stored. It has the all-new 156 hp electric motor, new batteries and a new inverter; all stuff that you will also encounter in the other Stellantis products in the foreseeable future.

The WLTP range is somewhere between 388 and 410 kilometers, depending on the size of wheels, so in the real world count on something like 330 kilometers in the summer. It can charge quite quickly, which makes the possibilities to make a longer journey with it quite acceptable. So he certainly has the capabilities to venture outside the ring road.

The Jeep Avenger feels like a big car

And the Avenger is capable in other respects, too. There are, of course, different driving modes – some change the traction systems to better handle something that isn’t tarmac, others are for the street. The Eco mode really squeezes the engine, so we use Sport. He is easily fed up. The Avenger is pretty good at cornering too, even the bumpier ones, thanks to its modest size and long suspension travel. It steers nicely and is nice and quiet. It feels mature overall and is well cushioned in all its movements, like a bigger car.

It’s also surprisingly roomy for a compact city case, especially in the rear, where the battery pack has been ‘cut out’ to make room for the feet. The space in the front and the luggage compartment are also neat. And by tidy we mean more than cramped, but not super spacious either. For a small car, this is a cheerful, well-made and suitably inventive interior. So a hit? That could just be possible.

Specifications of the Jeep Avenger 1st Edition (2023)

Engine

1 electric motor

156 hp

260 Nm

54 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 9.0 seconds

top 150 km/h

Consumption (average)

15.8kWh/100km

Range (assignment)

392km (WLTP)

Loading time

3 hours 14 minutes at 11 kW

31 min. at 100 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,084×1,776x

1,528 mm (lxwxh)

2,562mm (wheelbase)

1,511 kilograms

355 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 40,500 (NL)

€39,500 (B) – Altitude